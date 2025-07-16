THE UNSINKABLE ROSE LEVINE Comes to Cherry Grove This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rose Levine, the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest performing drag queen in the world, will return to the stage with her new show The Unsinkable Rose Levine at Cherry Grove Community House and Theater on Saturday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m. The performance is presented by Arts Project of Cherry Grove.

Directed by Elliott Mattox, with music direction by Matthew Stephens and music supervision by Michael Ferrara, the one-night-only event will celebrate Levine’s legendary life in drag, featuring signature crowd-pleasers and brand-new numbers.

Robert “Rose” Levine made her Cherry Grove debut in 1955 and has since become one of Fire Island’s most cherished figures. With a legacy spanning hundreds of performances across the Grove and Pines—from musicals and parodies to the infamous Who Killed Rose Levine?—Rose is both a showstopper and a community icon. Her contributions during the AIDS crisis, her beloved “Rose’s View” column, and her dedication to Fire Island’s theatrical and fundraising scenes have made her an enduring presence.

Still dazzling at 92, Levine will once again take center stage to share her story, her songs, and her indomitable spirit with audiences who’ve grown up on her legacy.

For tickets and more information, visit cherry-grove.com.