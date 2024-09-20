THE STEPHENS: SONDHEIM AND SCHWARTZ Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present The Stephens: Sondheim and Schwartz on Friday, October 4th at 9:30pm, which will be a Wicked night filled with songs from Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim! Watch as we Merrily Roll Along into their iconic songbooks, featuring works such as “Defying Gravity,” “On The Steps Of The Palace,” and so many more of your favorites! In addition to the glorious songs, this show will include a “Which Stephen?” trivia game, and be a great night out for theatre nerds.

The night stars Kyle Ahmeer Bethea, Dawson Blackburn, Kate Coffey (The Angel Makers off-Broadway) Jeffrey Cornelius (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Bella Coppola (SIX), Erin Rose Doyle (The Hills of California, Parade), Becca Fitzgerald, Collin Hancock (How To Dance In Ohio), Gabriella Joy (FIVE: The Parody Musical, The Color Purple national tour), Ashlyn Maddox (Kennedy Center's Bye Bye Birdie, Parade), Cal Mitchell (White Rose: The Musical), Oliver Richman, Noah Sucato, and Cole Thompson (Into The Woods, White Rose: The Musical).

Produced by Katie Kawko, with associate production by Sophia Rubino. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

The Stephens: Sondheim and Schwartz plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) October 4th. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.), with premium tickets available for $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TheStephens. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments