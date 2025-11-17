THE SONGS OF RANKIN/BASS to Return to 54 Below in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Chromatics in The Songs of Rankin/Bass. For 65 years, the animated classics created by Arthur Rankin Jr and Jules Bass (Rankin/Bass Productions) have inspired everyone to have a Holly Jolly Christmas. Timeless holiday figures like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, the Miser Brothers, and more remind us every year of the season of giving and goodwill towards all. Featuring traditional staples and obscure gems, The Chromatics are ready to conclude your holiday season with the best entertainment outside of the North Pole!

Featuring selections from a dozen specials, including Santa Claus is Comin' To Town, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, The Year Without a Santa Claus, and more, you will go on a journey through the decades. There will be several songs performed for the first time outside of their original animated release! Holidays lovers will be sure to recognize their favorites mixed with rare treats, all performed with holiday spirit

The talented cast includes 54 Below favorites Noel MacNeal (Bear in the Big Blue House, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway), Allison Posner (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Lav Raman (Heathers Off-Broadway), as well as performances by Shailen Patel Braun (54 Sings series), Emmarose Campbell (Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park), Jackson Cline (Fancy Nancy the Musical Tour), Jailyn Feliz (The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical), Alloria Frayser (Annie, Tour), Emma Iannuzzi (Circle in the Square Theater School), Andrew Tompkins Lewis (Port Chicago 50 Off-Broadway), Lora Margerum (Les Femmes Mousquetaires: A Barbie Jukebox Musical), Katie Nail (The Songs of Howard Ashman), Ally Cachay Narva (The Threepenny Opera, Hunter College), Connor O'Shea (Film: Hot Coffee), Will Porter (Cats, Tour), Eric Scherer (Killer Kabaret), Ashley Vankirk (An Avengers Line), Lachlan Watson (The Pansy Craze, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Michael Evan Williams (Titanique).

The Songs of Rankin/Bass featuring the Chromatics plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $68 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.