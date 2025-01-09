THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS Comes To The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Bligh Voth, Joel de Candio, and Nolan Bonvouloir in "The Sondheim Sessions" on Thursday, January 16 at 7pm. The popular NYC Sondheim series returns following successful shows in 2023 and 2024. They begin 2025 with a brand new show-part living room set, part in-depth exploration. Expect new numbers, new connections and new stories in this deep dive into theatre's most revered composer/lyricist.

Bligh Voth, Joel de Candio, and Nolan Bonvouloir in "The Sondheim Sessions" plays at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, January 16th at 7pm.

JOEL DE CANDIO is an actor living in New York City and working internationally in theatre and arthouse cinema. He made his film debut starring in Kenya Gillespie's 16 mm tone poem Give (Special Jury Mention: KASHISH Muṁbaī 2024; Best International: NRFF Amsterdam 2024), followed by All the Rest Is Noise (PHYNEfilms, Berlin), He Won't Belong, and Delicious (Official Selection: Austin Film Festival 2024; New York Latino Film Festival 2024). He has recently wrapped shooting on Fixed Memory and the psychological thriller Stickup. Prior to his work in film, he appeared on stage in multiple productions of Cymbeline and A Midsummer Night's Dream, as well as The Tempest, Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo, Twelfth Night at Folger Shakespeare Theatre, and Antony & Cleopatra with The National Theatre of Ghana and artists of the Ankara State Theatre in Türkiye. In addition to his work as an actor, Joel has served as both a creative consultant and producer on films like Catalina (Official Selection: Outfest and NewFest) and Transumanza (Terroir Films, Trieste). Joel de Candio is a member of Actors' Equity and the Screen Actors Guild.

Bligh Voth'S recent credits include performing in the world-premiere of Here We Are, the final Stephen Sondheim musical and leading the country musical May We All at TPAC in Nashville. Broadway/First National Tour: Jagged Little Pill (ensemble/MJ Standby), The Band's Visit (Dina U/S). New York: Atlantic Theater Company, Primary Stages, Boomerang Theater Company, NYMF, NAMT. Select Regional Theater: Next to Normal(Diana): CV Rep: Rent (Maureen) Atlanta Opera Company: Bright Star (Alice Murphy), Big River (Mary Jane Wilkes) Lyric Theater of Oklahoma: Steel Magnolias (Shelby) Totem Pole Playhouse: Million Dollar Quartet (Dyanne) Papermill Playhouse: Parade (Iola Stover), Civil War (Sarah), A Christmas Carol (Mrs Fred's Sister) Ford's Theater. Training: The Boston Conservatory.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

