THE ROSE ROOM to Begin New Residency at Asylum NYC

THE ROSE ROOM in partnership with FEVERUP will begin a new residency at Asylum NYC in the heart of Chelsea. The acclaimed, queer variety and circus experience returns after a wildy popular run at the TRIAD theare. THE ROSE ROOM will open its multi-night per week residency on Thursday January 13th, 2022 with an all star cast made up of some of NYC best performing artists.

"These have been unprecedented for theater and nightlife," said Mister Dusty Rose, the show's host. "We have been working hard the past 6 months to build a safe place to reconnect with your friend. A space to have your first date with that online crush or have that excuse to dress up and go out with your partner for dinner, drinks, and a fun sexy night out."

The Rose Room, a secret place where the queers and bohemians gather for nights of mystery and wonder. Circus, cabaret, magic, and more are blended into this immersive nightlife experience. The Rose Room is a unique immersive nightlife experience blending an old-world supper club with New York's underground queer circus scene.

About The Rose Room

In its new space at Asylum NYC, The Rose Room presents some of New York's most sought-after nightclub acts from America's Got Talent, Broadway, Cirque Du Soleil, The Box, House of Yes, Company XIV and more. Welcome to an ever-changing evening of magic, mystery, and mayhem! Sip a cocktail at a private sofa in our distanced, welcoming, and safe space for all.

The Rose Room is located at 307 West 26th Street. Doors open Thursday- Saturday at 11pm for an 11:30 showtime. Tickets required. Visit www.theroseroomnyc.com.

Hosted by Mister Dusty Rose and starring resident performers Miriam Pultro (Glasstown), Brian Klimowski (Bindlesiff Cirkus), Alaska (Nefarious), Onyx Noir (Duane Park), Tanya Solomon (Coney Island), Gabe Foley (House Of Spirits), Amber Lyons (Lyoness NYC) with Nic Veloskey, Lee Alan Barrett, Summer Moran, and Spookey.