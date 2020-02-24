THE MEETING* Hosted by Justin Sayre Will Return to Joe's Pub

The Meeting* hosted by Justin Sayre - the monthly gathering of the International Order of Sodomites, the centuries-old organization which sets the mythic Gay Agenda - will return to Joe's Pubthis season for regular performances after a three year hiatus. The Meeting*, now the longest-running LGBTQ variety show in New York, is known for its audacious humor, trailblazing political discourse and button-pushing cultural exploration. Sayre will present two different evenings next month, celebrating "The Ladies of Country" on Monday, March 2, and honoring "The Ladies of Disco" on Sunday, March 29, both at 9:30 PM. Special guests for March 2 include Bridget Barkan, Melody Berger, Drew Droege, Larry Krone, and Bobby Blue the Balladeer, with additional names to be announced. Shows are scheduled through December 2020, with the spring season continuing on April 26 and May 31. Tracy Stark serves as music director for the series.

Originally opening at the historic Duplex in the West Village, The Meeting* also enjoyed successful runs at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, and Oasis in San Francisco. "Sparkle & Circulate with Justin Sayre," the official podcast of the I.O.S., was named among "10 Comedy Podcasts You Should Listen To" by Backstage. The show's featuring with Jake Shears, Lady Bunny, Randy Harrison, Alaska Thunderfuck, Nellie McKay, and more are available on iTunes. "The Gay Agenda" - the debut comedy album from Justin Sayre, called one of "Best Things in Comedy" by The Comedy Bureau - is available on iTunes, Spotify and beyond.

Justin Sayre and The Meeting* - known for a signature blend of outrageous comedy, politics, culture and everything in between - were named among the Top nightclub shows by Time Out New York, and received the Bistro Award for "Comedy Artistry" and a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Comedy Performance. Each month, the I.O.S gathers to honor an artist or a cultural work that is iconic to the gay community. Justin Sayre, the show's creator, writer and host, serves as the Chairman of the Board of the I.O.S. and brings his singular wit to essential business of the day through such regular features such as "Letters to the Chairman" and "New Rulings from the Board."

Night of a Thousand Judys, the special all-star Pride concert celebrating Judy Garland to benefit the Ali Forney Center, will return for its eighth annual installment in June 2020.

Justin Sayre, praised for his "deeply passionate soul and acerbic wit" by The New York Times, is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." He was hailed as one the "Funniest People in Brooklyn" by Brooklyn Magazine and among "LA's 16 Most Talented LGBT Comics" by Frontiers Magazine. Mean, the third in his trilogy of young adult novels from Penguin Books, was released in 2019. Sayre's works for the theatre has been seen at LaMaMa, The Wild Project, Ars Nova, and more. Sayre's Ravenswood Manor was recently produced at LA's Celebration Theater and hailed as "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by The Los Angeles Times. Sayre also writes for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls" and for Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.

The Meeting* monthly events have featured popular guest stars such as Lea DeLaria, Tituss Burgess, Marilyn Maye, Tonya Pinkins, Bridget Everett, Cole Escola, Robin Byrd, Joe Iconis, Frank DeCaro, Lance Horne, Lady Rizo, Kenny Mellman, Murray Hill, Jeffery Self, and more. According to Time Out New York, "The Meeting* has become a cult hit among a young, festive and culturally aware crowd. Sayre is an avatar of modern-retro cultivation." Edge New York said: "Comedian, raconteur, performing artist, gay rights activist and sexual outlaw: I'm not sure Justin Sayre is classifiable. The veteran performer is on his way to becoming a Downtown Manhattan institution along the lines of Charles Ludlum or Charles Busch."

The Meeting* hosted by Justin Sayre will be presented at Joe's Pub, located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. For tickets - which cost $25 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





