THE MARVELOUS MR. MERCER Premieres At The Laurie Beechman Theatre On Saturday, November 23rd

Cabaret couple Paul and Rochelle Chamlin present The Marvelous Mr. Mercer at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 pm, featuring songs by the prolific lyricist, composer, and singer Johnny Mercer. The show is directed by MAC award-winner Teresa Fischer with Tom Hubbard on bass and Daniel Glass on percussion.

For over a decade, the Chamlins have presented multiple shows, many of which are featured in the 2017 release of The First 10 Years.

Paul Chamlin established his reputation in a 30-year career as a Musical Director, coach, singer and repertoire specialist. As MD he has accompanied such renowned performers as Len Cariou, Anita Gillette, Lee Roy Reams, Beth Fowler, Brad Oscar and Penny Fuller. Rochelle Chamlin's vocal versatility spans multiple genres, from classical to standards to jazz. The duo has combined their talents to create shows that feature witty banter, beautiful harmonizing, eclectic songs choices and unique chemistry. Visit their website at www.thechamlins.com.

There is a $20 cover and a $20 food/beverage minimum. For tickets click here (MAC Members and NiteLife Exchange Readers save $5 with code PRC15).

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs in the West Bank Café at 407 W. 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues. A full menu and bar are available.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You