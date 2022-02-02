THE JOE HILL REVIVAL in Concert to be Presented at the Triad Theatre

The Joe Hill Revival which had it's original performance at the Rustik Tavern in Brooklyn in September 2021, will be performed in concert at the Triad theatre 158 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023. (212) 362-2590. This single single performance will take place on Sunday February 6, 2022 at 2pm. The shows book, music and lyrics are by Dan Furman, the concert is directed and staged by Jerome Harmann Hardeman and the stage manager is Andrew Kasper.

The cast: Laurént Grant Williams as Joe Hill, Caitlin Caruso Dobbs as Elizabeth Gurley Flynn. They are joined by Nicola Barrett, Laura Bright, Curtis Faulkner, Julia Fein, Drew Hill, Nick Barakos and Ace McCarthy.

Musicians: Dan Furman (Musical Dir. / Keyboards), Hilary Hawke (Banjo), Michael O'Brien (Bass), Arei Sekiguchi (Drums).

For Tickets: ($25)

https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=096DFC10-9F9C-794B-C6441A049AC3123A

Streaming Tickets: ($20) https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/joe-hill-020622

"We hold history in our hands" Joe Hill

Joe Hill was an immigrant, songwriter, dreamer, activist and staunch union supporter of the Industrial Workers of the World, in the early 1900s. He became victim to the "the gilded age's" rabid anti-union sentiment in the early 1900's and a judicial frame-up in Utah. Despite the tireless work of supporters such as labor activists Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and huge national opposition to his sentencing, including a plea by President Woodrow Wilson, he was executed by firing squad in Utah in November of 1915.

This story, in words and music, shows us the joy, energy and passion of Joe Hill - his life, love and ultimate demise. And shares his words "We hold history in our hands". Echoing one hundred years later some of the same sounds and struggles that we face today.