THE HOTSY TOTSY TRIBUTE TO THE STUDIO GHIBLI To Play The Slipper Room in June

The event will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 2 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Review: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe Photo 3 IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joe's Pub
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & Photo 4 Racci & Romo Go Bobby & Connie For An Hour

Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS

The cast of Hotsy Totsy Burlesque have been spirited away to Yubaba's magical Bath House and have been called on to perform for a selection of surreal creatures, the only worry is will Yubaba let them leave after the show is over.

When event is hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, with acts by Miranda Raven, Fortune Cookie, Perse Fanny, Ellerbe Smythe & Bitsy Brulee, gogo by Erika Rodgers, and Stage Kitten Betty Brash.

Join the Hotsy-Totsy crew as they celebrate the magical and surreal world of Studio Ghibli. This is the first time Hotsy Totsy has taken on paying tribute to the beloved and award winning animation studio, expect a night of magic, whimsy and strange and magical creatures!

16 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 17th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently ChatGPT. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz Presents

The Hotsy Totsy Tribute to the Studio Ghibli

at The Slipper Room
167 Orchard Street, NYC
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to:

Click Here or bit.ly/HotsyStudioGhibli


Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00
www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com
The Slipper Room is 21+

UPCOMING SHOWS

July 13th - What We Do in the Shadows

August 10th - Star Trek




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Employees Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: TALL TAILS Photo
Employees Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: TALL TAILS

Aaron Clark Burstein will present Drama @ Mama: Tall Tails on May 28th at Don't Tell Mama.

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Champian Fulton Trio, and More to Play Birdland This Photo
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Champian Fulton Trio, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming running May 22 through June 4.

Marieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and Stage Photo
Marieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and Stage

After a very successful 3 month residency in March, April & May, 2023 at Chelsea Table + Stage, Marieann Meringolo will extend her monthly residency through August, 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Champian Fulton Trio, and More to Play Birdland This MonthThe Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Champian Fulton Trio, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Marieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and StageMarieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and Stage
Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You