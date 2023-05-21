THE HOTSY TOTSY TRIBUTE TO THE STUDIO GHIBLI To Play The Slipper Room in June

The cast of Hotsy Totsy Burlesque have been spirited away to Yubaba's magical Bath House and have been called on to perform for a selection of surreal creatures, the only worry is will Yubaba let them leave after the show is over.

When event is hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, with acts by Miranda Raven, Fortune Cookie, Perse Fanny, Ellerbe Smythe & Bitsy Brulee, gogo by Erika Rodgers, and Stage Kitten Betty Brash.

Join the Hotsy-Totsy crew as they celebrate the magical and surreal world of Studio Ghibli. This is the first time Hotsy Totsy has taken on paying tribute to the beloved and award winning animation studio, expect a night of magic, whimsy and strange and magical creatures!

16 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 17th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently ChatGPT. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz Presents

The Hotsy Totsy Tribute to the Studio Ghibli

at The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street, NYC

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to:

Click Here or bit.ly/HotsyStudioGhibli



Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com

The Slipper Room is 21+

