THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Returns to The Triad This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ring in the holiday season with Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife," as she invites you into her festive living room for the 11th award-winning year of The Doris Dear Christmas Special , this years theme is "Christmas in New York". This annual holiday celebration comes to life once again at the historic Triad Theatre in NYC on December 19th and 20th at 7PM.

Each year, this glittering cabaret-style variety show brings together some of New York's most talented performers, heartfelt stories, classic holiday songs, and plenty of laughter. Audiences return year after year to gather with family and friends, reconnect with cherished traditions, and create brand-new holiday memories - all wrapped up in Doris Dear's signature warmth and wit.

This year promises returning fan favorites and fresh new faces to delight and surprise. Expect special guests from the world of Broadway, jazz, cabaret, and beyond - all joining Doris to raise a glass to the joy of the season. More exciting names will be announced soon, but as always, this holiday spectacular is known to sell out fast.

Doris shares, "After facing my own health battles this year, being able to stand in that spotlight once again, surrounded by such amazing talent and a room full of love and laughter, is the greatest gift I could ask for. I'm here - alive and grateful - and ready to spread the Christmas spirit far and wide."

Bring your loved ones, sip a cocktail, sing along, and discover why this show has become a true New York City holiday tradition. There's magic in the air - and a seat waiting just for you. Tickets are available now, but they won't last long: https://www.flowcode.com/page/dorisdear.