THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connie Converse, an American singer-songwriter active in the 1950s, was a pioneering figure in the folk music genre before Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. Known for her haunting melodies and introspective lyrics, her work laid the groundwork for future singer-songwriters of the 1960s. But Connie’s life took a mysterious turn in August 1974, when she packed up her belongings in her VW Bug and disappeared, never to be seen again. Her music, however, found new life 35 years later when her 1954 demo recordings were rediscovered and went viral on Spotify.

In The Connie Converse Universe, a 55-minute folk-cabaret, produced by Zipperbug Music, Directed by Tom Lavagnino, audiences are invited to explore the songs and life of this enigmatic artist. Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Hope Levy brings Connie’s music to life, offering not just a tribute to the artist but also an exploration of the enduring impact of her voice. Hope weaves her own personal reflections into the performance, sharing her journey as the bearer of Connie’s legacy.

Hope Levy, a seasoned performer with a rich background in musical theatre and folk music, takes on the role of Connie in this cabaret. Hope’s diverse career spans from singing with folk legend Malvina Reynolds to voicing characters in major animated shows and video games (Boss Baby: Back in Business, “Welcome to Duloc” from Shrek, and Avatar, to name a few). Her deep connection to folk music, combined with her theatrical experience, makes her the perfect artist to honor Connie Converse’s legacy.

Hope’s performances of The Connie Converse Universe have captivated audiences at festivals and special events, and she’s also taken the show to assisted living facilities in Los Angeles, bringing this unique story to a wider and appreciative audience. Connie Converse—a woman whose voice refuses to be forgotten.

Comments