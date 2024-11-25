THE BOTTOMLESS BUNCH: WIT N WILD IMPROV COMEDY Announced At Broadway Comedy Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FOR SOME POST-BRUNCH HELLS KITCHEN NYC FUN, THE BOTTOMLESS BUNCH: WIT N WILD IMPROV COMEDY IS HITTING THE STAGE AT BROADWAY COMEDY CLUB (318 WEST 53RD STREET, NEW YORK,NY 10019) ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2024 AT 2:45PM.

Prepare for unpredictable hilarity as comedians weave comedic gold out of thin air. No scripts, no safety nets, no hair nets.... just pure, unadulterated improv fueled by audience suggestions!

Get tickets and more information at https://newyorkimprovtheater.com/bottomlessbunch/.

The Cast

Andrea Hernandez Mieres is a Mexican & Spanish singer, actress and dancer. Originally from Mexico City where she debuted professionally on the Musical Theater scene in the Mexican Broadway versions of The Fiddler on the Roof and The Scarlet Pimpernel as well as THE VOICE (Mexican TV version) An AMDA NY graduate, Andrea is venturing on the New York City scene off-Broadway and other production, as well as commercials, VO work and modeling.

David Lee Morea is a graduate from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Film and Television Production as well as a Master's Degree from NYU in Italian Studies where his focus was on the history of Italian Cinema under Fascism. Today David Lee Morea is a New York-based filmmaker and photographer who has worked on shows such as "Project Runway", "American Idol", "The Voice", and "So You Think You Can Dance". His clients include the United Nations, NBC, Miss Universe, and Michael Kors. David has completed two documentaries, "Before Neorealism: Italy's Forgotten Cinema" and "We Are Mermaids", about the world-famous Weeki Wachee Mermaids available on Amazon Prime.

Elise Ramaekers is an actor, improviser, singer, and model originally from Des Moines, Iowa. Now based in NYC, she enjoys all forms of creation, from comedy to acting to trimming her own bangs! Driven by a desire to make people happy (and maybe a little bit of selfishness), she invites you to explore her work and reach out if you think she might be the right fit for your next project.

Haley Jane Massey is an actor/improvisor originally from Nashville, TN. She is graduating from Marymount Manhattan College in May 2024 with her BFA in Musical Theatre. She has run MMC's improv troupe Off The Dome for the past two years. Some recent stage credits include Stratyllis in Lysistrata, Rey in a new musical entitled Scenic Route and the Adult Woman track in Spring Awakening.

Obi Nwako graduated from Williams College with a bachelor of arts in theater where he learned to be an actor and improviser. Born and raised in the Bronx, Obi has worked with American Immersion Theater with their Murder Mystery Company and has enjoyed doing improv with Eight Is Never Enough. Obi has also performed "A Very Nigerian Dream" at the International Human Rights Art Festival.

Ashley Albinus is an actor/improviser from Brooklyn, NY. As a senior at Columbia University, she has led the university's oldest improv comedy troupe, Fruit Paunch Improv, for the past 3 years. In her time studying abroad in Madrid last spring, she performed with local English-language improv troupe, MAD Improv. Having joined Eight Is Never Enough in July, she is thrilled to continue performing at the Broadway Comedy Club.

Comments