THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID! THE WOMEN OF THE OFFICE MUSICAL Heads to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the women+ of The Office! A Musical Parody in "That's What She Said" on Sunday, September 22nd at 9:30 pm. Join the cast of the box office record-breaking show, The Office! A Musical Parody, as they celebrate their one-year anniversary Off-Broadway in an evening of gender-bent comedy!

The Office Musical has been pioneering gender-bent casting since last year, and is excited to see the trend making it's way to Broadway with the upcoming gender-bent revival of Company, and the casting of Ryann Redmond as Olaf in Disney's Frozen.

The mostly female cast of the popular parody has been disproving the idea that "women aren't funny" for over 300 performances at the Jerry Orbach Theater, taking on the iconic Office roles of Michael Scott, Oscar, Kevin, Ryan the Temp, and more. Join Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Emma Brock, Megan Carver, Taylor Coriell, Ani Djirdjirian, Katie Johantgen, Sara Kase, Yamuna Meleth, Caren Celine Morris, Kat Moser, Jordan Pesci, Rita Posillico, Madeline Glenn Thomas, and other former and current cast members as they bring you Comedy Tonight (see what they did there?), from the likes of Spamalot, The Book of Mormon, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, and many more, because did we mention that most great musical comedy songs are written for men?!

Check out why the reviews say that this gang really "wow[s] the crowd" with a "stupendously good time" (The Pop Break, and Theater Pizzazz), and say farewell to those old notions of comedic inequality--- these ladies are here to prove you wrong. We are sure you'll leave this night at Feinstein's/54 Below completely satisfied and smiling...... THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID.

The Office! A Musical Parody has been breaking box office records Off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater since September 2018. With shoutouts from original 'Office' cast members, and over 31K followers on Instagram (@theofficemusical), the show and its cast members have garnered a large and supportive fan base. The creative team for "That's What She Said" includes Tegan Miller as music director, with Assaf Gleizner on piano, Kevin Bruce Harris on bass, and Uri Zelig on drums. The women of The Office! A Musical Parody in "That's What She Said" play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 22nd at 9:30 pm. There is a $25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





