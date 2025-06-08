TAKE 3, Then And Now Alumni Cabaret 2025 at the Waterside Grand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Triple Threat Theater, a youth musical theater program in its 19th year, broke its mold last year, and continues to do so.

Dee Quinones-Kanevsky, former principal dancer with the American Ballroom Theater Company directed by Pierre Dulaine, ballroom instructor to Dancing With The Stars professionals Max Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy and Karina Smirnoff when they were youths, and TTT's Artistic Director/Choreographer, produced not only the usual junior musicals, but two adult Then and Now Alumni Cabarets.

TTT thespians who went on to study musical theater at institutions, and who are now pursuing professional careers, returned for the first cabaret held on July 19, 2024 at Da Noi Restaurant (138 Fingerboard Road, Staten Island, NY); cast members: Mariah Elle Kane ('06), Olivia Jane ('10), MaryKate Brown ('11), John Hannan ('11), Skylar Lipkin ('12), Bella Mahoney ('17), Asher Paterno ('23) and Music Director Steven Rosenberg.

A November 24th alumnae cabaret followed, a "TAKE 2" so to speak, at The Little Victory Theatre (4089 Victory Blvd., Staten Island, NY), this time with cast members Mariah Elle Kane ('06), Olivia Jane ('10), Gabbie Pisapia ('17) in the role of MaryKate Brown ('11), Skylar Lipkin ('12), Bella Mahoney ('17), MC Asher Paterno ('23) and Music Director Michael Louis Curcio.

Still on Staten Island, where her theatre program resides (triplethreattheatrenow.com), this year on June 14 TAKE 3, Then & Now Alumni Cabaret 2025 opens at the Waterside Grand (286 Richmond Valley Rd., Staten Island, NY, 10309) for shows at 7pm and 9pm. Sean Penias will play the role of the MC and cover MKB's Act 1 solo and Music Director Michael Louis Curcio joins the cast in Act 2. Will there be a TAKE 4? Sights are set on an Off-Broadway theatre this fall.

Quinones-Kanevsky outlines the performance:

"In a cabaret style setting... Join us for another evening of songs and stories and we'll take you back to "Then", to the good old days when this alumni cast was just youths, singing songs from Triple Threat Theatre musicals. Then we'll fast forward to "Now", with the cast singing song titles currently in their repertoires. We are sure you'll enjoy this two-act cabaret that concludes with a brief meeting of the cast for a Q & A."

However, as she re-examines the transitions that she wrote to thread the show, Quinones-Kanevsky realizes that it mirrors the style of A Chorus Line. This is due to the cast telling personal experience about how they came to or their encounters while at Triple Threat Theatre. Because of this format, actors can be swapped out with other alumni. Though the intent was to cast all alumni, now "roles" can also be filled by now alumni actors. She finds that audience members return time and time again, as they never see the exact same show twice. Most audience members purchase their tickets in advance to receive a discount. Pre-paid admission by June 10th is $30, PLUS a 2 item minimum (drinks and/or from menu); $35 after June10th. Advance ticket purchase can be made via Venmo @Dee-Kanevsky, or Zelle at 917-754-8957 (Dance Synergy). Patrons, with payment, are to include: Name/s, phone number and 7pm or 9pm seating.

