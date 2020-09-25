Suzanna Ross Presents Virtual CD Release Show for BEWITCHED- NOT BOTHERED, NOT BEWILDERED

Tune in Saturday, October 24th 7pm.

Bewitched, Not Bothered, Not Bewildered is a CD Preview show with Suzanna Ross singing selected songs from her new CD, as well as new songs. Livestreamed from the Triad in NYC, Suzanna will present an intimate and fun evening of jazz, American Songbook, movie themes, French chanson, and retro pop.

A recent Bistro Award winner, Gregory Toroian, is Musical Director, with Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums.

Suzanna Ross sings in New York City at jazz and cabaret venues. She has performed in NYC at many venues, including the Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, Triad Theater, Pangea, TOMI Jazz, and for the Jazz Series at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning. She has also sung at New Jersey's famed jazz club, Trumpets. Suzanna sings a wide range of music from jazz, French chansons, pop, to movie songs and Bossa Nova. Growing up in my mother's living room, I heard all types of music on the radio, record player, television, and whenever my mother played the piano. They were the songs of her generation and her mother's generation before her. They filled our living room with life, romance, a little mystery, and a lot of fun. Bewitched - not bothered, not bewildered, is a collection of some of my favorites. I've been singing these songs in my shows in New York City, and now I'd like to share them with you. They include jazz, French chansons, movie songs, retro 60s and beyond. Please join me in my mother's living room - a place where there was always music and where everyone was welcome!

Bewitched - Not Bothered, Not Bewildered is the debut recording by singer Suzanna Ross, and it is difficult not to be impressed by both her inviting voice and her versatility. A New York-based vocalist who has performed at many jazz and cabaret venues, Ms. Ross gives one the impression that she could sing nearly anything and sound quite comfortable. Joined on this recording by pianist-arranger Gregory Toroian, bassist Skip Ward and drummer David Silliman, Suzanna Ross sings jazz standards, several songs in French, bossa novas, some offbeat pop songs, and tunes taken from films. While her repertoire ranges from Nat King Cole ("Come To Baby, Do") to Herman's Hermits ("There's A Kind Of Hush"), she and her sympathetic sidemen (who offer solid and subtle support along with occasional solos) turn all of the music into jazz while not losing the essence of the original conceptions.

The program begins with a medium-tempo waltz version of Kenny Rankin's "Haven't We Met," the theme from the television show "Bewitched" (which swings joyfully and has solo spots for each of the instrumentalists) and Antonio Carlos Jobim's "Dreamer" which is given a tender interpretation. The playful "Ces petits riens," a dramatic "Parlez-moi de lui," "For me formidable" and even part of "Over The Rainbow" have Suzanna Ross singing quite effectively in French. She revives "Mr. Wonderful" (a nice song that should be sung more often), takes "Summer Me, Winter Me" at a faster pace than usual, and excels during an arrangement of "My Favorite Things" that alternates between ¾ and 4/4 time.

There are no throwaways on this set which includes a slow and somewhat touching version of "Laura," the happy "Come to Baby, Do," "Over The Rainbow," the Australian rock song "Boomerang Baby" (which is given a groove reminiscent of "Fever"), "There's A Kind Of Hush," and the philosophical art song "Live For Life."

1- Haven't We Met 2:50

2- Bewitched 3:11

3- Dreamer 2:39

4- Ces Petits Riens 3:08

5- Mr. Wonderful 3:00

6- Summer Me, Winter Me 4:13

7- Parlez Moi de Lui 2:17

8- My Favorite Things 2:23

9- Laura 5:53

10- For Me, Formidable 2:24

11- Come to Baby Do 2:28

12- Over the Rainbow 5:07

13- Boomerang Baby 2:03

14- There's a Kind of Hush 2:23

15- Live For Life 3:41



Musicians: Suzanna Ross (Vocals); Gregory Toroian (Piano);

Skip Ward (Bass); David Silliman (Drums)

