Sushma Saha, Rachel Lloyd & More to Star in THEN SHE RAN at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sushma Saha, Rachel Lloyd, Jessie Jo Pauley and more in Then She Ran on February 11, 2022 at 9:45pm. Set to an Indie, American Gothic score, Then She Ran is a modern folktale musical exploring the heroine's journey through the eyes of three women from different generations, and a group of mystical, vagabond artists called the Bone Crew who use their music to guide lost people toward their truth. For a price, of course. In this show, secrets are the currency, music unlocks magic, and all are responsible for each other's empowerment Then She Ran sets out to disrupt the notion of the classic hero's journey story - man (or woman) versus the world, individual rising on a linear path toward victory - in exchange for something that felt truer to the collective experience of growth - a reckoning with the self through the mirror of our community. This show is about looking inward and letting the subconscious be our guide through fear, trauma, and life-changing moments, so that we may heal and move forward.

Join Alex Becker, Kat Cartusciello and an all-female cast and band at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening of swampy, bluesy, feral, songs that are sure to raise the hairs on your arm.

Featuring Sushma Saha (Girlfriend at The Drama League) as Sam, Rachel Lloyd (Works In Progress) as Margot, Jessie Jo Pauley (The Basement Mixtape) as Desiree, and Tatiana Wechsler (Love In Hate Nation), Senna Prassathong, Sabrina Gottlieb, Emily Anne Goes, and Isabel Rose Bustamante as the Bone Crew. Music direction by Erika Ji and featuring an all-female band featuring Kat Cartusciello (bass), Brooke Trumm (drums), and Vaibu Mohan (violin). Direction by Henry Gottfried.

Then She Ran plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 11, 2022 at 9:45pm. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.