Susanne Mack's WHERE I BELONG Debuts At Pangea May 16th

Susanne Mack in Where I Belong, plays at Pangea on Thursday, May 16th, Friday, May 17th, Thursday, May 23rd and Thursday, May 30th, with all shows at 7 pm. Co-Directed by Barb Jungr and Tanya Moberly and with musical direction by Paul Greenwood, the show is Mack's fourth solo show at Pangea and features songs by David Bowie, Des'ree, Graham Gouldman, Joe Jackson, Patty Larkin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Peter Sarstedt, Paul Simon, Tom Waits and Brian Wilson.

A native of Germany, Mack had classical vocal training in Zurich before she went on to study with the famous Brecht chanteuse Gisela May in Berlin. After moving to New York City, she worked privately with Barbara Maier, Richard Gordon and David Brunetti. She studied solo performance with Gretchen Cryer who directed her solo show Reconciliation. Before moving to NYC in 2008, Mack lived in Switzerland for 10 years with her family.

Mack's narratives often reflect upon the challenges and changes that she experiences as an immigrant and the cultural discoveries of a life lived between two worlds. She enjoys singing in German, French, English and Italian. She has performed at The United Solo Festival on Theatre Row and is a Cabaret Fellow at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center. www.susannemackcabaret.com

Pangea is located at 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY, 212-995-0900





