Susanne Mack Presents Her New Show FRAGMENTS At Pangea, February 25 and March 3

German born, New York-based vocalist Susanne Mack is returning to Pangea with her new cabaret show, Fragments, on Friday, February 25 and Thursday, March 3, 2022. Both shows are at 7 PM. Music director Paul Greenwood is at the piano. The show was directed by Barb Jungr.

Fragments is a celebration of human resilience and our deep connectedness to one another in times of separation, disruption and confusion. Conceived during the pandemic together with her collaborators Paul Greenwood and Barb Jungr, the show explores how we all keep going in times of disruption and uncertainty and what really matters. Through an insightful, heartfelt, and often comical lens, we learn a lesson or two about resilience.

Paul Greenwood has done all the arrangements of the beautiful collection of songs by David Shire/Richard Maltby, Jr., David Bowie, John Prine, Carole King, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Charles Trenet, Burt Bacharach, Stephen Sondheim, Elton John, and the Beatles.

Mack's work has been performed in Germany, Switzerland and in various cabaret clubs in NYC and at the United Solo Theater Festival. Storytelling is a central element in all of her shows, often reflecting upon the challenges she's experienced while growing up in Europe as well as discoveries of a life lived between two worlds-Europe and America.

There is a $25 cover charge and a 2-drink minimum. Tickets are available here. For more information, please call 212-995-0900.

Pangea is located at 178 Second Ave.(between 11th and 12th Streets), New York, NY.