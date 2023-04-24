Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Susan Mack Returns To Birdland Theater With YESTERDAYS On Thursday, June 1

Including iconic compositions of Duke Ellington and Jerome Kern, classic tunes of Chick Corea and The Beatles, and a heartwarming tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Following her recent sold-out performances, Susan Mack returns to Birdland Theater with her newest show, "Yesterdays", delivering a fresh and contemporary spin on a diverse, uplifting, and timeless set of beloved jazz standards and songs from the Great American Songbook.

These songs of yesterday may have been written in the "olden days", but their messages and the emotions they elicit are still powerful, relatable and relevant today. The musical journey will include iconic compositions of Duke Ellington and Jerome Kern, classic tunes of Chick Corea and The Beatles, and a heartwarming tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

Susan Mack is a native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for music. The unique combination of Susan's jazz and cabaret singing, coupled with her charm, wit, and skill, has earned her numerous accolades, including a nomination for Best Female Vocalist for the 2022 Annual MAC Awards. Her debut show in 2018, "Nobody Else But Me", directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut.

Susan's talent has taken her to some of the most iconic venues in New York including Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall as well as venues around the country such as Davenport's in Chicago and The Jazz Cave in Nashville. Susan is thrilled to return "home" to Birdland with "Yesterdays", which received rave reviews.

Featuring Musical Director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and special guest Danny Bacher on saxophone, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Susan Mack's "Yesterdays"
8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 1 (doors at 7:00 p.m.)
Birdland Theater 315 West 44th St, NYC 10036 212-581-3080
HOW MUCH: $30, plus $20 food and drink min.
TICKETS: Click Here




