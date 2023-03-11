Storm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

54 SINGS LIZZO - MARCH 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lizzo will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Lizzo is BACK! Do you have the "Juice"? Can you keep the "Tempo"? Well the "Rumors" are true! Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the music of the and only LIZZO! Get ready to dance in your seat to your favorite uplifting Lizzo jams like "Good As Hell," "Truth Hurts," and many more! This show will include iconic throwbacks like "Phone" and newer hits like "Rumors." From her body-positive influence on social media to winning multiple grammys for her debut album, this singing, dancing, rapping flutist is definitely a force to be celebrated and you are not going to want to miss this show!

Featuring Blu Allen, Zenni Corbin, Kristin "Dave" Dausch, Michael Fisher, Kyle Freeman, Tatiana Lofton, Mark Mauriello, Olivia Murphy, Josh Walker, Elyce West, and Maria Wirries.

Joined by Ben Covello as music director, Mark Beyer on guitar, Nathan Repasz on drums, Gene Taylor on bass, and Sarah Visconti on flute.

Produced by Assistant Programming Directors Kevin Ferguson and Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH EDITION, FEAT. ARIELLE JACOBS, TAYLOR IMAN JONES, ELIZABETH TEETER, & MORE! - MARCH 13 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams.

This special edition of I WISH will be a Women's History Month celebration! Broadway and beyond's finest singing ladies will be center stage in a celebration of everything it means to be a woman in 2023 from the hilarious to the terrifying to the celebratory to the critical. Womanhood means many things and tonight you'll hear every angle of it sung from the stage to the rafters!

Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Jennifer DiNoia, Mariama Diop, Keisha Gilles, Arielle Jacobs, Taylor Iman Jones, Samantha Massell, Emerson Steele, and Elizabeth Teeter.

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber.

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY: THE SONGS OF GOLDRICH AND HEISLER - MARCH 14 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Be one of the first to enjoy the new Marcy and Zina revue, Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler. Conceived by Scott Coulter and performed by a cast of five, the show celebrates over three decades of quirky, heartfelt and utterly contemporary romantic comedy. From "Taylor the Latte Boy" to underappreciated altos, meet the cast of characters that inspired these inseparable, irreverent friends to write over three hundred and counting musical love letters to the city, the theatre, and the people who make them sing. With a Broadway band joining the action, it's an evening of story and heart as only these two award winning women can write.

Featuring Jill Abramovitz, Cole Burden, Alex Getlin, Joe Kinosian, Kelli Rabke, and Austin Rivers.

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich have been performing and writing together since 1992. Their critically acclaimed romantic comedy songs have been featured in venues across the world, recorded by artists across many genres, and appear in numerous folios and collected works. Their Off-Broadway musical Dear Edwina earned them a Drama Desk nomination, and other works have been produced by regional powerhouses such as Paper Mill Playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Their shows include Ever After, Junie B. Jones, and The Great American Mousical, based on the bestselling book by author/director Julie Andrews.

Marcy and Zina have been the recipients of the ASCAP Mary Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Award, Jamie De Roy and Friends Award, the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Kanin/Seldes Award, The Edward Kleban Award, and the Fred Ebb Award.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS - MARCH 14 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Leana Rae Concepcion, said to be one of Broadway's rising stars, makes her solo concert debut at 54 Below. Love Letters is an exploration of the pivotal moments and extraordinary people that have shaped Leana and ultimately led her to where she is today. From Sondheim to Schwartz, and everything in between, this captivating young artist with powerhouse vocals will show you why it is important to love and be loved.

Music Directed by Patrick Sulken.

Directed by Jordan Goodsell.

Produced by Carly Heitner.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ASHLEY JOSSELL: HONORING BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC! - MARCH 15 AT 7:00 PM

Ashley Jossell takes the stage at 54 Below to headline a special show titled Honoring Black Women in Music! This rising star will be joined by incredible Black artists to take you on a journey of self-love, community, and sisterhood. Being that March is Women's History Month, Honoring Black Women in Music! is inspired by Black female artists that held Ashley together throughout the pandemic, this show honors a wide variety of phenomenal Black women who paved the way for us. From Nancy Wilson to Nina Simone, and Aaliyah to Lianne La Havas, Honoring Black Women in Music! is designed to commemorate and celebrate Black excellence.

Featuring Karissa Harris, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Alicia Thomas, and Melissa Victor.

Directed by Dev Bondarin.

Music directed by Brandon Jackson.

Accompanied by Mason Griffin on piano, Aamir Juman on bass, Brandon Jackson on drums, and Will Shishmanian on guitar.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! LADIES' LADY, FEAT. SHEREEN PIMENTEL & MORE! - MARCH 15 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilarious evening featuring the songs of the new queer musical Ladies' Lady! This musical comedy tells the story of Julie D'Aubigny, the real-life 17th-century swordsman, opera singer, and bisexual icon. Experience the full original score live, performed by the cast of the sold-out Brooklyn run, as we celebrate the release of the cast album.

Featuring Theresa Alexander, Laurel Andersen, Brianna Justine, Joshua Legér, Shereen Pimentel, Sophia Radix, Matthew Cory Sniderman, and Vanessa Triplett.

Book, music, and lyrics by Naomi Park.

Orchestrations by Ashley Grace Ryan.

This concert is produced and organized by the playwright Naomi Park, orchestrator Ashley Grace Ryan, and director Jennie Hughes.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! MADDIE BY STEPHEN KEELING AND SHAUN MCKENNA - MARCH 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York City premiere! Revised since its acclaimed run on the West End, Maddie is ready to bring its ghostly spectacle to the heart of the theater district. Nick and Jan Cheyney have recently moved into a dilapidated attic apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Beneath the peeling wallpaper, they are amazed to uncover a message scrawled in lipstick by 1920s dancer Madeline Marsh. Fascinated by the discovery, they are unprepared for the return of its ghostly author, still desperate to become a movie star.

Maddie played at London's Lyric Theatre and is based on the Jack Finney novel 'Marion's Wall' (adapted as the film Maxie). It features music by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, and book by McKenna and Steven Dexter. Director and choreographer is Andrew Winans, produced by Bennett Theatricals.

This high-energy concert presentation, starring a new cast, will showcase an illustrious score that has already developed a fanbase amongst theatergoers. The original London cast recording by Stage Door Records can be purchased here.

Featuring Daniel Assetta, Luther Brooks, Marcellis Cutler, Kristina Dizon, David Edwards, Lisa Franklin, Joshua Gregg, Tanya Haglund, Maggie McCown, Caroline Mixon, Ryan Mulvaney, Rafael Pepen, Jake Urban, Destyni Williams, and Alexis Yard.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN KNOWLES: THE OVER-THE-TOP, SUPER HAPPY, FUN TIME SHOW! - MARCH 16 AT 9:30 PM

"With a thundering voice and mammoth charisma...the rubber-limbed, vocally dextrous Ryan Knowles is a scene-stealer of the highest order." - The New Yorker

Ryan Knowles, award-winning entertainer and star of Broadway's The LightningThief (a New York Times Best of the Year performance), makes his 54 Below solo debut with an electrifying and hilarious one-night only entertainment with the truth-in-advertising title of The Over-the-Top, Super Happy, Fun Time Show!

Knowles, who also starred for years in the iconic Off-Broadway hit Newsical The Musical, will combine his sure-fire comedy chops with his extraordinary vocal versatility to perform a show with a repertoire of famous (and famously challenging) tunes that only a musical theater high wire performer would ever attempt - and he'll do it without a net -:). Yes, it will be over-the-top. Yes, it will be Super Happy. And, yes, it will be a fun time show!"

This wonderfully unique show will be directed by NY impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. He has directed Michael Feinstein, Carole J. Bufford, and Maxine Linehan, among others. He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, not to mention more than 100 Volumes of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits at 54 Below.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: LA VIE EN ROSE WITH NICOLAS DROMARD AND DESIRÉE DAVAR - MARCH 17 AT 7:00 PM

Two triple threats walk into a cabaret...and magic happens. There's no punchline here; just an evening of show-stopping, heartfelt, and high-octane entertainment. Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas Dromard & Desirée Davar return to 54 Below with Superheroes in Love: La Vie en Rose.

Each with an impressive résumé of Broadway and theatrical credits, including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Disney's Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, this dynamic duo invites you to a more intimate showcase of their talents, their love, and their stories. Join them for an evening of out-of-this-world vocals and delightful choreography. Harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, this award-winning couple promise an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.

Nicolas and Desiree will be accompanied on stage with world class musicians Gillian Berkowitz on the piano, Steven Morris on upright bass, Aaron Irwin on saxophone, and David Lamoureux on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY'S DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE SENIOR AND ALUMNI SHOWCASE - MARCH 17 AT 9:30 PM

Texas Christian University's Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to 54 Below for their fourth cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) alongside TikTok famous John Devereaux (Hamilton national tour), members of TCU's 2023 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo), Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful national tour, Born for This), Anthony Fortino (Fun Home national tour), Sophie Morris (Chicago and Dirty Dancing national tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia national tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JACKIE SMOOK - MARCH 18 AT 7:00 PM

"You feel like you're sharing drinks, songs, and stories in Smook's living room, with the puppets, of course." - Third Coast Creatives

Chicago creative Jackie Smook ("American Idol," "Chicago Fire," Parade) makes her 54 Below debut with her charmingly hilarious solo show, which was featured as a solo act in Chicago Cabaret week, recommended by the Chicago Tribune, and currently holds a residency at the famous Davenport's Piano Bar.

Smook, along with a gaggle of her own expertly crafted puppets, put on a show that everyone will adore. The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumb-Ification is a reflection of becoming a woman, through the grueling trials and tribulations of finding internal worth and learning how to not take yourself too seriously. It's more than just a story of growing up - Smook will uncover the secrets of her own de-dumb-ification, so that you too can de-dumb-ify into the high achieving king / queen / quang you were always meant to me!

Jackie Smook is an actor, singer, comedian, writer and puppet maker. She has produced two TV shows and has been in two national commercials. Smook has worked on TV shows such as "Chicago Fire" as a co-star, "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel," and emerging comedy pilots for Netflix. Smook will be in the next upcoming season of "American Idol" airing February 19th. She has written many solo shows and holds a residency in Chicago. Her show has continuously sold out and has been reviewed by multiple magazines. The time has come to finally take this show out of Chicago. Currently, Smook is gearing up for her Directors Program Showcase at Second City.

Jackie Smook will be joined by her fabulous pianist, Joseph Chimes.

Directed by Jackson Zinn-Rowthorn.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - MARCH 18 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring Alex Getlin, Ben Jones,Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Luana Psaros, Emma Valentine, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE: LOVE, STORM - MARCH 19, 21, & 22 AT 7:00 PM

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of "America's Got Talent." But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences by the lapels and refuses to let go. Love, Storm is a new show featuring a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, Storm's fiery originals, and much more. The show is-after so much time apart-a love letter from Storm to her fans to tell them how much she's missed them.

$60-$70 cover charge ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). $95-$105 premium seating ($106-$117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF CRYSTAL MONEE HALL - MARCH 19 AT 9:30 PM

Black Theatre Coalition Composing Fellow Crystal Monee Hall shares the stage with her music as she and guest artists collaborate on this evening to celebrate her work and the work of the Black Theatre Coalition Fellowship Program.

This concert is presented under the direction of BTC Directing Fellow TaNisha Fordham and musical direction of BTC Music Directing Fellow, John Bronston.

Ms. Hall's fellowship is funded by Sony Music Group. Ms. Fordham's fellowship is funded by American Express. Mr. Bronston's Fellowship is funded by Stage Entertainment and the Nederlander organization.

Featuring Casey Erin Clark, Adee David, John Kemp Edwards, Kevin Gardener, Amber Iman, Allen Rene Louis, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Tasha Michelle Smith.

Accompanied by Addison Frei, Jordan Peters, Joe Wallace, and Chris Wright.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Black Theatre Coalition's Fellowship program.

www.blacktheatrecoalition.org

Crystal Monee Hall is the current Composition Fellow with the Black Theatre Coalition. Her varied career as a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actress has included roles on Broadway (RENT), sold-out tours with acclaimed musicians Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead) and Dave Schools (Widespread Panic), being a featured vocalist on "Saturday Night Live" and also a guest appearance on the HBO comedy-drama "High Maintenance." She has released three albums (one solo as well as two with Hart) with work from her most recent EP "If You Breathe" called 'riveting' by Billboard Magazine. With her career continuing to flourish, Hall looks forward to reaching new listeners with her message, music, and voice. https://www.crystalmoneehall.com/

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

54 SINGS LIZZO 2.0 March 13 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY: THE SONGS OF GOLDRICH AND HEISLER March 14 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS March 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! MADDIE BY STEPHEN KEELING AND SHAUN MCKENNA March 16 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.