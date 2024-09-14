Stonewall to Host Musical Comedy Extravaganza A SPOOKY EVENING WITH BEN HAWES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 22nd at 7 PM, the historic Stonewall Inn will host comedian and songwriter Ben Hawes for his self-produced hour show debut, "Stonewall Musical Comedy Extravaganza: A Spooky Evening with Ben Hawes." Expect a night of original musical comedy, spooky fun, and plenty of laughs.

Ben, who has performed at Broadway Comedy Club, The Stand, and many times at The Stonewall Inn, will deliver crowd-favorite songs like "Fallin' for a Straight Guy" and "Rich Parents," along with brand new songs, like the one about his claimed attraction to a certain female Disney pop star when he was 16. Special guests will bring their spooky comedy to add even more frightful fun to the night.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Musical comedy that will have you headed for the graveyard (spooky!)

Relatable songs and stories about Halloween (and the frights of being a 32-year-old single gay guy in NYC)

Special comedy guests bringing their own spooky fun

Fantastic drinks are served by the amazing staff at Stonewall

Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours before they vanish!

DETAILS:

What: Stonewall Musical Comedy Extravaganza: A Spooky Evening with Ben Hawes

When: October 22, 2024, 7 PM

Where: The Historic Stonewall Inn, NYC

Tickets: $17 and $25 VIP tickets here.

