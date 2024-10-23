Sting's THE LAST SHIP Reunion at 54 Below Adds Livestream

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW has added a livestream for the 10th anniversary reunion of the Tony Award nominated musical The Last Ship on November 4 at 7pm ET.

17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting returns to 54 Below with members of the original Broadway cast and orchestra of his Tony-nominated musical The Last Ship to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary! Sting joins Michael Esper (Appropriate), Rachel Tucker (Wicked), Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd), Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret), and more, performing selections from the show, seafaring cover songs “in the quay of life” and some all-time classics by the iconic songwriter himself.

A portion of the proceeds from these special performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.

Featuring Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Dawn Cantwell, Jeremy Davis, Bradley Dean, Alyssa DiPalma, Michael Esper, Colby Foytik, David Michael Garry, Timothy Gulan, Shawna Hamic, Rich Hebert, Leah Hocking, Todd Horman, Sarah Hunt, Jamie Jackson, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Sting, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, and Jeremy Woodard.

Joined by Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton, & Sonny Paladino on piano, Dean Sharenow & Trey Files on drums, Matt Beck & Ben Butler on guitar, Pete Donovan on bass, Katie Spingarn on cello, Lisa Gutkin & Paul Woodiel on violin, Christopher Layer on pipes/flutes/whistles, and Mick McAuley on melodeon.

The Last Ship 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm, with a livestream at 7pm ET.

For the in-person performances: Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Due to high demand their waitlist is currently closed.

For the livestream: Tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.) Shows are streamed live only and will not be available on demand afterwards.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TheLastShip. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Comments