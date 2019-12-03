Steve Tyrell Returns To Café Carlyle in May 2020

Grammy Award-winner and two-time Emmy nominee Steve Tyrell returns to Café Carlyle, May 19-30. The performances follow this month's sold out 15th anniversary shows in Café Carlyle's revered holiday slot, running tonight through New Year's Eve. His spring 2020 performances will feature favorites from the Great American Songbook including songs he has performed in major motion pictures.

The New York Times declared, "Mr. Tyrell is a terrific storyteller... his sizable voice filters Louis Armstrong through Ray Charles and Dr. John." Ten of his 11 albums have achieved top-five status on Billboard's Traditional Pop Charts, with his most recent, A Song For You reaching #1 last year. Steve Tyrell recently released a 21-song extended edition of his 2008 chart-topper Back to Bacharach. The album, an homage to Tyrell's friend and mentor, Burt Bacharach, features seven additional Bacharach classics.

Steve Tyrell has appeared on The Today Show, The Tonight Show, The Talk, The Late Show with David Letterman, Good Day NY, Good Day LA, and Tavis Smiley, among many other national television shows. His music and his production set the backdrop for a myriad of movies, including Father of the Bride (Parts I and II), Something's Gotta Give, The Informant, and An American Tail. He is also featured in last year's documentary, Always at the Carlyle.

Steve Tyrell's Carlyle run is a tradition, a fact not lost on his faithful and often notable audience. It was widely publicized that Bill and Hillary Clinton came to see Steve perform on one of her first nights out after the 2016 election. He has also played for Presidents Bush and Trump. Tyrell has performed on stages all over the world, entertaining the likes of President Santos of Columbia, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as well as Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm; and Friday and Saturday at 10:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $125 per person / Bar Seating: $80 / Premium Seating: $175. Weekend pricing begins at $160 per person / Bar Seating: $100 / Premium Seating: $210. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).





