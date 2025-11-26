Stephen Coakley And Gabriel Greenwood to Perform at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After performing over 1000 shows together all around the world, Stephen and Gabriel are back in the city, set to perform at The Green Room 42!

The show is packed with original music, classic favorites, and even some Broadway gems! The event will take place on December 10.

Stephen Coakley is a Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, actor, and pianist who has spent the past four years performing in piano bars aboard cruise ships, traveling to over 50 countries, and most recently completing a 125-day Grand World Cruise. As an actor and music director, he's worked in regional theaters all across over the country and has composed for groups like Nashville in Harmony and the New York Musical Festival. His original music is available to stream everywhere, blending storytelling with a soulful, theatrical flair. When not at the piano or onstage, you can find him hiking the nearest trail or upside-down on his yoga mat.

Gabriel Greenwood grew up listening to the voices of Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Franklyn Ocean, and Steely Dan. The New Jersey native and Belmont University graduate shows his influence and talents through songs with lush chords and tight story-like lyrics. Gabriel began performing on cruise ships in 2022, and began working with Stephen in 2023. The glasses-clad cutie also is an accomplished a cappella arranger and vocal coach.