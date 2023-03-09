Stephanie Torns, Charity Angél Dawson & More to Star in EPIC SINGS FOR AUTISM: LET'S DUET at 54 Below

The perfect duet is seamless - a blend of voices, harmony and chemistry. And this World Autism Day, EPIC Players will present some of the most memorable musical duets - featuring a neuro-diverse cast paired with Broadway stars.

On Sunday, April 2 - World Autism Day - the theater company will present a one-night-only, neuro-inclusive cabaret, EPIC Sings for Autism: Let's Duet. Audiences can expect a celebration of neuro-diversity in the arts community with inclusive renditions of iconic medleys, trios and duets from musicals such as Waitress and Into The Woods, as well as a Disney medley and much more.

Joining EPIC Players on stage are Broadway stars: Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked); Jessie Hooker Bailey (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress); and Charity Angél Dawson (Chicago, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Side Show).

EPIC's own Dr. Dan Garfinkel and EPIC Player Gideon Pianko will serve as emcee the evening, with direction by EPIC Players Founder, Executive and Artistic Director Aubrie Therrien, and Music Direction by performer, pianist, and composer Eric Fegan.

"EPIC Sings for Autism: Let's Duet is powered by empowerment, acceptance and inclusion," Aubrie Therrien said about the fundraiser. "This will be an evening to remember - beautiful duets to transport audiences while breaking down long-held stigmas about the neuro-diverse community. I'm certain everyone will want to sing along!"

The 19-member EPIC Players ensemble features: Emy Ramos, Sydney Kurland, Jared Bazemore, Gianluca Cirafici, Cameron Walker, Claire Mercier, Joshua Cartagena, Chloe Solomon, Kylie Hogrefe, Ethan Homan, Jordan Boyatt, Andrew Kader, Mina Cuesta, Alexander Reeves, Sandy Gladstone Karpe, Nick Moscato, Laisha Gonzalez, Conor Tague, and Sadie Malaby.

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229670®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2Fepic-sings-for-autism-lets-duet%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets - which include a full dinner and open bar - range from $75-125, with MDR & VIP Seating for $155, and Premiums for $195-$250.

The benefit will support EPIC Players (which stands for Empower, Perform, Include, Create), a Brooklyn-based nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company founded in 2016 to nurture professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for individuals with developmental disabilities. Through inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, EPIC aims to foster greater inclusion in the arts.

Since its founding, EPIC has grown exponentially, offering free classes, no-cost access, and ever-increasing paid employment to its neuro-diverse community of artists with and without disabilities. EPIC is proud to have performed at several venues throughout the city, including HBO Headquarters, Joe's Pub, and Lincoln Center.

Most recently, EPIC Players funded EPIC Junior, a program created for students ages 12-17 with developmental disabilities. During the free program, which began in January, students learn the ins and outs of being a performer, access mentorships in the arts, and work towards building a performance to be staged Off-Broadway this June.

Later this spring, EPIC Players will present Into the Woods, from June 8 to 18. Based on the Grimm Brothers' most popular folktales, Into the Woods is a reimagining of what can happen when beloved fairytale characters meet on hilarious, soul-stirring, and often times heartbreaking paths in the woods.

About EPIC Players

EPIC Players-which stands for empower, perform, include, and create-is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company in New York City founded in 2016 to provide opportunities for performers with developmental disabilities to represent themselves on stage and screen. EPIC seeks to use the performing arts as a vehicle to empower neuro-divergent artists through professional opportunities and supportive social communities.

Through neuro-inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, EPIC breaks down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities, increasing employment opportunities and pioneering inclusion in the arts.

EPIC Players has performed their bi-annual, neuro-inclusive cabaret to sold-out audiences at Lincoln Center and at Joe's Pub at The Public. They were honored to ring the opening bell at The New York Stock Exchange in April 2018 and speak at The United Nations on autism and the arts.

Learn more at www.epicplayersnyc.org.