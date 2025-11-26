Spencer Stanley to Present BLUEPRINTS at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Spencer Stanley in Blueprints on November 30th. There’s a new composer in town and he can’t make up his mind. Caught between the dream of being a theater writer and a rockstar, Spencer Stanley brings a night of music audiences haven’t experienced before.

This performance features Spencer's original pop tracks alongside a first look at his brand-new Puerto Rican musical. Fans of both Billy Joel and Lin-Manuel Miranda will find themselves at home in Spencer's music, sharply written and emotionally vibrant.

Seen on the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Goodspeed Opera House, and 54 Below, Spencer has crafted songs you'll hum on your way out the door and feel long after the show ends.

And though he famously stays glued to the piano, audiences will get to see why he's described as “sexy… with the right moves, the perfect look and voice to match” (Paula Kaplan-Reiss, Berkshire Edge).

Blueprints, starring Spencer Stanley, plays at The Green Room 42 on November 30th. Tickets start at $20, with no food or beverage minimum.

