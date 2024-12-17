Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductee Steve Dorff To Make Solo 54 Below Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Dorff to make his 54 Below Debut. Renowned songwriter Steve Dorff, a 2018 inductee into The Songwriters Hall of Fame and a three-time Grammy nominee, is set to make his highly anticipated debut at 54 Below for one night only.

With a remarkable career spanning five decades, Dorff has penned countless hits that have become the soundtrack of people's lives, sung by legendary artists across various genres.

The performance will take place at 54 Below on Sunday, January 19th at 7 PM, with doors opening at 5:30 PM. This debut promises to be a memorable evening, celebrating the artistry of Steve Dorff and his extraordinary contributions to the world of music. For tickets to Steve Dorff's special performance, visit https://54below.org/events/steve-dorff/

Steve Dorff's contributions to the music industry are undeniable. He has collaborated with an impressive roster of artists including Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Anne Murray, and George Strait, among many others. His work encompasses an array of genres, showcasing his versatility and talent that has captivated audiences for generations.

During his performance at 54 Below, Dorff will sit at the piano and share the stories behind some of his most iconic songs. Audience members will experience a unique opportunity to hear firsthand the whimsical and entertaining tales that inspired his music. This intimate setting promises to provide a transformative journey through the musical memoirs of one of the industry's most successful songwriters.

Dorff's musical journey is marked by significant accolades, including six Emmy nominations, which further highlight his impact on the entertainment landscape. His ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners has earned him a place among the greats in music history. As he takes the stage on January 19th, attendees can expect an evening filled with nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt melodies.

Newly inducted into The prestigious Songwriter's Hall of Fame in New York, Steve Dorff's career as a songwriter spans five decades and includes more than forty BMI awards, twenty Top 10 hits, twelve No. 1 hits, and an American Music Award. The Grammy and Emmy-nominated songwriter and composer has had songs recorded by more than four hundred artists from all genres of music, as well as twenty-eight movie scores and countless theme songs and placements on TV series. He has had #1 Records across 4 decades.

Dorff's songs have been recorded by iconic artists such as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers, Anne Murray, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Dusty Springfield and countless others. A few chart hits include Rogers' “Through the Years,” Murray's “I Just Fall in Love Again,” Strait's “I Cross My Heart,” and Eddie Rabbitt's “Every Which Way But Loose”—the title track from Clint Eastwood's 1978 film.

Dorff has composed TV music for shows such as Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, Columbo, Reba, Spenser: For Hire, Just the Ten of Us, and The Singing Bee. His film contributions include songs and scores for Pure Country, Bronco Billy, Rocky IV, Tin Cup and Honky Tonk Man. Branching into stage productions, he wrote the music for the theatre production, Josephine. Dorff published the 2017 memoir, I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney, and he enjoys performing his best-loved songs at venues across the country.

