Songwriters Amanda McBroom And John Bucchino To Hit The Stage At Birdland

Much loved songwriters Amanda McBroom and John Bucchino will appear together on stage for the very first time in New York City on Dec.16th at the legendary Birdland Jazz. The show is titled "Sweet Dreams and Roses," with a repertoire of mainly their own compositions, including some they wrote as a team.

They are two of the most respected and revered songwriters in the adult pop world known as "New American Songbook." Their songs have been recorded by artists as different as Kurt Cobain and Kristin Chenoweth. Amanda McBroom is a Golden Globe winner and her song, "Errol Flynn," is on Ann Power's NPR List of "Songs We Love." John Bucchino is the recipient of The Johnny Mercer Songwriter Award, The ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, The Jonathan Larson Award, The Kleban Award, The Los Angeles Ovation Award (for the revue IT'S ONLY LIFE), The DVD Premiere Award (for the song "Better Than I"), and the first annual Fred Ebb Award.

Showtime is 7pm, with doors opening at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, just west of 8th Avenue. For tickets, visit www.BirdlandJazz.com or call 212-581-3080. There is a $40 cover charge and a $10 food and drink minimum per person. There are a limited number of $35 seats at the bar.

"Amanda and I have been dear friends for over 30 years, but, until this show, have never performed together. It's such a joy to make music with one of the best writers and performers I know: to accompany her on her glorious songs, and to hear her brilliant interpretations elevate my work."- John Bucchino

Golden Globe winning songwriter, Amanda McBroom, has been called "...the greatest cabaret performer of her generation... an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match." Catapulted into the public eye when Bette Midler's Grammy-winning recording of "The Rose" became a worldwide hit in 1979, she has since been a favorite in nightclubs and concert halls around the world from Carnegie Hall to Angel Place Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia. With pianist, arranger and performer, Michele Brourman, she has written music for eighteen Universal animated features. Amanda is an actress who has appeared in many stage productions, from Broadway to regional theaters, including her own shows, A Woman of Will and Heartbeats. She has recorded 11 albums, including 6 for her own label, Gecko.

John Bucchino's songs have been performed and recorded by renowned pop (Art Garfunkel, Judy Collins), theatre (Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald), cabaret (Barbara Cook, Michael Feinstein), and classical (Yo-Yo Ma, Deborah Voight, Nathan Gunn), artists as well as The Boston Pops, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in venues including Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera, The Hollywood Bowl, The Kennedy Center, The Sydney Opera House, London's O2 Arena and The White House.

He has written music and lyrics for the Broadway musical A CATERED AFFAIR with a book by Harvey Fierstein (nominated for 12 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Tony awards, and winner of the New York Drama League Award for Best Musical), as well as the musicals URBAN MYTHS, LAVENDER GIRL, the new Danish musical ESAURA, the revue IT'S ONLY LIFE, and the Dreamworks animated film JOSEPH, KING OF DREAMS, and the lyrics for the children's musical SIMEON'S GIFT with a book by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton and music by Ian Fraser. Some recordings of his work are: GRATEFUL, THE SONGS OF John Bucchino (with companion songbook), SOLITUDE LESSONS, the Australian release David Campbell SINGS John Bucchino which reached number one on the Australian jazz chart, the PS Classics releases of the cast albums of IT'S ONLY LIFE (with companion songbook) and A CATERED AFFAIR, and two recordings of solo piano improvisations: ON Richard Rodgers' PIANO (performed on the composer's own Steinway, voted Best Instrumental CD by Show Business Weekly), and BEATLES REIMAGINED. As part of their Julie Andrews Collection, Harper Collins published a children's book, based on John's song, called "Grateful, A Song of Giving Thanks" which was awarded the Parents' Choice Gold Award.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You