'Something New' Podcast Welcomes Leigh Ellen Caudill

Each week leading up to the October 6th concert premiere of Monkey Trouble Unleashed! at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre, I'm releasing a brand new episode of Something New: A Musical Theatre Podcast, featuring interviews with the cast and songs from the show. Fun!



Episode 603: JBN chats with Leigh Ellen Caudill (IFC's The Onion News Network), who plays bad guys Fingers and Wyeth, among others. Song performance: "Welcome To My Death Match" from Monkey Trouble Unleashed!

Listen to the episode here:

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and The New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.





