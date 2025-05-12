Sing-Along & Open Mic Brunch Experience Comes to Feinstein's In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, June 8, Feinstein's will invite Broadway fans to to sing along and take up the mic to perform yourself to an intimate crowd at BROADWAY BRUNCH! A Sing-Along & Open Mic Experience.

Do you love Broadway show tunes? Whether a star soloist or ensemble singer, Feinstein's has you covered. Even if you're shy but aspire to pick up the microphone, this is a perfect place to start. Crossroads Entertainment's Don Farrell and Terry Woods host as you choose your favorite Broadway show tunes for all to enjoy! There may even be special appearances by local professional theatre favorites!

No need to bring sheet music (but you can if you wish) as Don and Terry will provide their songbooks to choose your selections! Come join in for "BROADWAY SING!" where YOU are the star!

This event is intended for all ages. Event starts at 1 pm, but doors open at 11:30 am, so come in early and enjoy a delicious brunch as you prepare for the sing-along.

Check out the website to get your tickets for this event and to show what else is coming up: www.feinsteinshc.com. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

