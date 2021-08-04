Shoes and Pants Productions Presents MS. PAK-MAN: BREAKOUT!
Watch this world-renowned video game superstar of the 1980s pop power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves, glitches and all!
Presented by Shoes and Pants Productions, "Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!" is the 6th installment of the critically acclaimed Ms. Pak-Man series. Last year, during that pesky pandemic, it was Game Over for the original 8-Diva, but now she's breaking out and better than ever with a cabaret style theatre experience like no other!
Watch this world-renowned video game superstar of the 1980s pop power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves-glitches and all! Ms. Pak-Man has wowed audiences in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and now she is ecstatic about returning to her hometown of Seattle to set a new high score!
It's a hilarious night of comedy, confessions, camp and quarters. She sings! She dances! She drinks! She might black out! There's a chance she won't remember the show, but you will!
Starring Scott Shoemaker (Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor) as the lovable train-wreck Ms. Pak-Man. Also featuring Erin Stewart and Amalia Larson as the Ghostettes.
This show has a little something for everyone. Video game geeks, drag / camp fans, 80s aficionados, comedy lovers, and boozy theatre goers will all love this pixelated - prima donna's antics! Hold onto your joysticks, it's going to be a bumpy night!
Tickets are on sale now at strangertickets.com. Here is the direct link: https://tinyurl.com/j926wbcw. Facebook event: Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!.