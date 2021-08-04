Shoes and Pants Productions Presents MS. PAK-MAN: BREAKOUT!

Presented by Shoes and Pants Productions, "Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!" is the 6th installment of the critically acclaimed Ms. Pak-Man series. Last year, during that pesky pandemic, it was Game Over for the original 8-Diva, but now she's breaking out and better than ever with a cabaret style theatre experience like no other!

Watch this world-renowned video game superstar of the 1980s pop power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves-glitches and all! Ms. Pak-Man has wowed audiences in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and now she is ecstatic about returning to her hometown of Seattle to set a new high score!

It's a hilarious night of comedy, confessions, camp and quarters. She sings! She dances! She drinks! She might black out! There's a chance she won't remember the show, but you will!

Starring Scott Shoemaker (Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor) as the lovable train-wreck Ms. Pak-Man. Also featuring Erin Stewart and Amalia Larson as the Ghostettes.

This show has a little something for everyone. Video game geeks, drag / camp fans, 80s aficionados, comedy lovers, and boozy theatre goers will all love this pixelated - prima donna's antics! Hold onto your joysticks, it's going to be a bumpy night!

Tickets are on sale now at strangertickets.com. Here is the direct link: https://tinyurl.com/j926wbcw. Facebook event: Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!.