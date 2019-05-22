Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz Return to 54 Below in July

Feinstein's/54 Below presents Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott in an original musical collaboration, "The Sherie Rene Scott / Norbert Leo Butz Project." Butz and Scott reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below for 16 performances only, July 9 - 28 at 7PM and July 21 at 9:30PM. Cover charges start at $125 with VIP and Premium seating starting at $140. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets are now on sale to Feinstein's/54 Below members and will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, May 28 at 12pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/SherieNorbert.

In an evening of story and song, Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) explore their professional and personal relationship of the past 23 years. From their brilliant performances off-Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's legendary two-person musical The Last Five Years in the months after 9/11, to co-starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, their compelling on-stage chemistry is on glorious display, as are the hills and valleys of their relationship off-stage. Through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, Scott and Butz mine the humor and heartache inherent in the forced intimacy of workplace friendships. The fact that their workplace is show business makes this shared musical biography of two of Broadway's greatest contemporary artists an evening not to be missed.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





