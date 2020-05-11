Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Expands Online Events

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos has expanded their online programming!

They're continuing their successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every Saturday Night 8pm EDT

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!

And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with us, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRshows

AND, altheyso have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT

A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.

Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!

Last week we had almost 100 bingo cards in play!

$100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They are also teaming up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. This week, they're on Friday 5/15 9:30pm EDT with their Pajama Party EDITION - with $50 in cash & prizes, test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. Tickets available at bit.ly/SRRshows

And finally, launching 5/24, 8pm EDT, their brand new MUSICAL CHAIRS game show - the ULTIMATE music competition! Will YOU be the last one standing when the music stops!?

Trivia questions, name that tune competitions, don't forget the lyric challenges, rapid fire countdowns, and of course, the final MUSICAL CHAIRS elimination. One winner takes home a $100 prize package! tickets at bit.ly/SRRshows





