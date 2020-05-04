Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Expands Live Stream Programming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos has expanded its online programming!

The successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE continues every Saturday Night 8pm EDT. With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they're putting ticketed customers on screen in the BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM! Never the same twice! Purchase tickets and make song requests at bit.ly/SRRshows.

Join PIANO BINGO Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT. A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner! $100 in prizes every week! Visit bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards.

Broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove.

They're also teaming up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. This week, tune in at Friday 5/8 6pm EDT with the 90's EDITION - with $50 in cash & prizes, test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. Tickets available at bit.ly/SRRshows





