Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Announces More Live Stream Events

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is expanding its online programming!

The successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows will continue every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.

With thousands of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRstream

The company is also introducing a new show - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT (this week, due to Passover, its on Tuesday 7pm) A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.

Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!Last week we had almost 100 bingo cards in play!bit.ly/SRRstream for game cards. Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You