Shailah Edmonds Sparkles And Shines As A STAR ALONE

Don't Tell Mama, located in mid-town New York City was filled to capacity, and bustling with anticipation, when Shailah Edmonds debuted her one-woman show, A Star Alone.

As usual, Shailah didn't disappoint as she told of her journey from Portland, Oregon to the Couture Paris runways, through song.

The show was based on her memoir, Wild Child To Couture Style, (Amazon) which is also filled with even more jaw dropping escapades of her tumultuous rise to Couture modeling.

She captivated the audience with her delightful, amusing narration of her journey, followed by a jazz standard that captured the essence of each scenario, while accompanied by an amazing band.

There was so much laughter at one point, she had to pause the show!

A Star Alone, her original song, changed the mood to enhance the heartbreak she endured along the way, but the mood lifted thoroughly when she told of her Studio 54 escapades. For that chapter, and throughout the entire show, this chic yet sultry charmer was accompanied by non-stop dynamic, rhythmic and amazing disco singers and dancers, that transported you back to those memorable nights.

Shailah's costume changes, assisted by her dresser "Fabuloso", were perfect for every scene, all done over a little black dress.

The show's finale was more than just grand. It featured Shailah doing her Couture poses in a pink chiffon jeweled gown, followed by an uplifting inspirational standard, focusing on her appreciation of a great life.

If you're up for GREAT entertainment, don't miss this show!!!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You