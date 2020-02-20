Serge Clivio Will Return by Popular Demand to Feinstein's/54 Below This May

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Serge Clivio in An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 2 on Wednesday, May 6th at 9:30pm. Back for his 4th engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below, Serge returns due to popular demand. Joined by his powerhouse music director, Mike Stapleton (Wicked, Beetlejuice, Chasing Rainbows), Serge introduces a second installment of his extremely successful Serge and Friends series. Serge will continue to share his love of music with audiences by teaming up with some of his closest comrades (and favorite voices). Find out the genres and stylings that have inspired Serge to become the performer that he is today! Joined by some allstar guests, the show will feature songs from genres that include Pop, R&B, Country, Gospel and more. Special guests to be announced soon.

Clivio and Stapleton will once again be joined by their talented band from around the country. Returning special guests, Eddy Cavazos and Molly Keane-Dreyer, will once again lay down the backup vocals. Berklee College of Music alums, Eric Derwallis (drums), Youngchae Jeong (bass) and Matt Sewell (guitar), round out this extremely tight-knit band. Serge Clivio in An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 2 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254

West 54th Street) on Wednesday, May 6th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Serge Clivio

Hailing from Massachusetts, Serge Clivio been performing for as long as he can remember. Most recently, Serge played Feinstein's/54 Below for a 3rd time, in a solo concert titled Still Rolling Stones. Serge was seen all over the country in various theater productions - most recently in Music Theatre Wichita's production of Chicago (Mary Sunshine - BroadwayWorld Nominee for Best Actor). Over the past few years, Serge has released two singles ("Fire Away" - available on all major streaming platforms), appeared on ABC's television reboot of American Idol and performed multiple solo concerts to sold out audiences. Serge's most recent single is titled "Kiss Me One More Time" singer/songwriter, Allie Seibold on the track. You can download and stream both of Serge's singles on any major music platform. Serge is currently working on finishing up an EP that he is written and set to record later in

the year. To stay up to date with Serge's latest news, visit www.SergeClivio.com and follow Serge on social media @serge_clivio.





