See What's Coming Up At Birdland November 4th - November 17th

Below you'll find the details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running November 4th - November 17th.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Django Reinhardt NY Festival All-Stars with special guests Bruce Harris, Helio Alves, Tatiana Eva-Marie, Ute Lemper and Lucy Yeghiazaryan, The Hot Sardines and Rachel Therrien: Latin Jazz Project.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch A Portrait of June Cavlan, Pasquale Grasso Trio, Steven Feifke Trio, and Sheila Jordan.



Repeat engagements for the rest of the period include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, The Anderson Brothers, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, Birdland Big Band, The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Miki Yamanaka Trio, and Our Sinatra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater: November 4th - November 17th

November 4 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Our Sinatra: A Musical Celebration

Our Sinatra returns to Birdland to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra. Three performers playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. The show covers Sinatra's entire musical cannon from the classic ballads of the ‘40s to the saloon and torch songs, the ‘50s and ‘60s swingers and the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers deliver the great music of Sinatra. The New York Times calls Our Sinatra “an utterly winning tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes” and “superior entertainment.” After two sold-out national tours, and a recent successful limited engagement at the Birdland, Our Sinatra will celebrate 1500 performances Off Broadway and its 25th anniversary. Directed by Kurt Stamm, the production team also includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Production Supervisor).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5-9 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/5-7); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/8-9) – Birdland Jazz Club

Django Reinhardt NY Festival All Stars: 25th Anniversary with Special Guests: Bruce Harris, Helio Alves, Tatiana Eva-Marie, Ute Lemper and Lucy Yeghiazaryan

Gypsy jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt's unmistakable sound has made him an icon for a wide range of luminaries: everyone from Carlos Santana to Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix to Willie Nelson. What began as a tribute performance at Birdland in 1999 has developed into the annual Django Reinhardt NY Festival, now in its 25th year. For this year's festival, legendary violinist/guitarist Dorado Schmitt brings his two sons—the virtuosos Samson and Amati Schmitt—to perform with him in what is sure to be a series of show-stopping performances. Joined by Francko Mehrstein on rhythm guitar, Gino Roman on bass, and accordionist Ludovic Beier, the group have performed across the world at the San Francisco Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and 24 years at Birdland. They will be joined by an all-star list of special guests, including Bruce Harris (trumpet, 11/15), Helio Alves (piano, 11/6), Tatiana Eva-Marie (vocals, 11/7), Ute Lemper (vocals, 11/8), Lucy Yeghiazaryan (vocals, 11/9). This is a week not to miss!

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

A Portrait of June Cavlan

An indisputable talent among the new voices singing standards today, the hypnotizing June Cavlan presents her debut album, “A Portrait of June” (La Reserve). Since her move to New York in 2023, she has been welcomed by leaders in the straight-ahead scene such as Emmet Cohen, Bryan Carter, and Benny Benack III. June's accomplishments have been plentiful: her vocal trio The Sunhouse Singers, rounded out by award-winning singers Joie Bianco and Kate Kortum, has been featured on “Emmet's Place”; June herself has presented her music on PIX11 New York; Luciana Souza, the Grammy-winning Brazilian vocalist, has called June “someone to watch”; and her videos have garnered her nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok and even the attention of music superstar SZA. Only 23 years old, she won four years' worth of prestigious student music awards from Downbeat Magazine and YoungArts. Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, and Barbra Streisand, June's debut effort showcases her skills in arranging, composing, and improvisation—in addition to her incredible vocal prowess.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 6 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 6 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week, catch Pasquale Grasso. *Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 7 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 7-10 (Thursday-Sunday) 11/7: 8:30 PM, 11/8-10: 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Pasquale Grasso Trio

Praised by Pat Metheny as “maybe the best jazz guitar player I've heard in my entire life,” the stunning guitarist Pasquale Grasso is one of the most beautiful and innovative musical voices of a generation. Grasso's eloquent classical technique, jazz phrasing, bebop rhythms and nimble fret fireworks have distinguished him as a celebrated 21st century virtuoso. He has recorded 11 albums on the Sony Masterworks label, showcasing Grasso in solo-guitar format; and he performed on the 2x-Grammy-winning Samara Joy's two recordings, Linger Awhile and Samara Joy.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 8 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 9 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Miki Yamanaka Trio

One of the best jazz piano players working in New York today, Miki Yamanaka is the favorite of Antonio Hart, Roxy Coss, Larry Goldings, Frank Lacy, Philip Harper and plenty of other revered musicians. Her powerful and elegant style is deeply rooted in the tradition of jazz piano while extending far beyond mere cliches. During the pandemic, Miki launched Miki's Mood, which became a popular livestream series from her apartment featuring husband and frequent collaborator Jimmy MacBride on drums with a host of New York's most amazing musicians joining in. She released Miki in 2018 (Cellar Live), Human Dust Suite in 2020 (Outside In), and Stairway to the Stars in 2021 (Outside In) featuring the great bassist Orlando Le Fleming and modern saxophone legend Mark Turner. Her latest album was released September 2023: a trio recording entitled Shades of Rainbow.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 10 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum



November 11 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum



November 12 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Our Sinatra: A Musical Celebration

Our Sinatra returns to Birdland to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra. Three performers playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. The show covers Sinatra's entire musical cannon from the classic ballads of the ‘40s to the saloon and torch songs, the ‘50s and ‘60s swingers and the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers deliver the great music of Sinatra. The New York Times calls Our Sinatra “an utterly winning tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes” and “superior entertainment.” After two sold-out national tours, and a recent successful limited engagement at the Birdland, Our Sinatra will celebrate 1500 performances Off-Broadway and its 25th anniversary. Directed by Kurt Stamm, the production team also includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Production Supervisor).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 12-16 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/12-14); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/15-16) – Birdland Jazz Club

The Hot Sardines

Stars of the trad-jazz world, The Hot Sardines bring early jazz into the modern day. With their love of classic jazz—jazz that feeds the heart and soul—bandleader Evan Palazzo, lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol, and a New York-based ensemble have brought their music across the globe for years. Their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, smooth vocals, and love for audience engagement earned them the respect of Downbeat Magazine, who called the group “one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York's ‘hot' music scene.” The Hot Sardines have released eight records since 2011 to critical acclaim. “Everything in our DNA is about connecting with the audience,” says Bougerol. Make sure not to miss this exciting night!

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 13 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder, and more!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 13 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30 pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week, catch Pasquale Grasso. *Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 14 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style Jazz band that for decades has been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours, and weekly performances. The band has appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 14-16 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/14); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/15-16) – Birdland Theater

Steven Feifke Trio

Steven Feifke isn't just an arranging extraordinaire: he's also a fantastic pianist. When appearing in trio format, he can't command the eighteen voices of his Grammy-winning album, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra (2022), nor those from his two imaginative 2021 big band releases, Kinetic and Prologue. Yet in pared-down form, the two-time finalist of the Thelonious Monk Competition still brings his music to robust heights, using the more open-ended configuration as a vehicle for bluesy, daredevil improvisations. Feifke—the recipient of the 2020 David Baker Prize in composition from the Ravinia Festival and the musical director for Tony Award-winning actor and singer Santino Fontana—has quickly made a name for himself in the jazz world. His prodigious output includes recording credits on upwards of 30 albums, as well as in television and film. Audiences will experience the artist in a more intimate—but still high-powered—setting for this one night at Birdland.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 15 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 16 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Miki Yamanaka Trio

One of the best jazz piano players working in New York today, Miki Yamanaka is the favorite of Antonio Hart, Roxy Coss, Larry Goldings, Frank Lacy, Philip Harper and plenty of other revered musicians. Her powerful and elegant style is deeply rooted in the tradition of jazz piano while extending far beyond mere cliches. During the pandemic, Miki launched Miki's Mood, which became a popular live stream series from her apartment featuring husband and frequent collaborator Jimmy MacBride on drums with a host of New York's most amazing musicians joining in. She released Miki in 2018 (Cellar Live), Human Dust Suite in 2020 (Outside In), and Stairway to the Stars in 2021 (Outside In) featuring the great bassist Orlando Le Fleming and modern saxophone legend Mark Turner. Her latest album was released in September 2023: a trio recording entitled Shades of Rainbow.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Rachel Therrien: Latin Jazz Project

The award-winning French-Canadian trumpeter, composer, and producer Rachel Therrien presents her Latin Jazz Project at Birdland! The prolific artist's 7 album releases include an experimental work setting (her grandfather's) poetry with music, CAPI: Les poemes de Charles Lebel Therrien en musique (Cornes de Brumes, 2024); Mi Hogar (Outside in Music, 2023), nominated for Jazz Album of the Year at ADISQ 2024; and VENA, recipient of a 4-star review from Downbeat Magazine and nominations for the 2021 JUNO Award and the ADISQ award for Jazz Album of the Year. Therrien has presented her Latin Jazz Project since living in Cuba in 2009; her passion for Latin music creates a show brimming with joy, interaction, and vibrant compositions. She is a member of Arturo O'Farrill Grammy-winning Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra;a founding member of the JUNO-nominated super-group, The Ostara Project; and a member of the renowned Diva Jazz Orchestra.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 17 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Sheila Jordan Birthday Celebration

With Alan Broadbent (piano) and Cameron Brown (bass). Sheila Jordan stands as one of America's last living great jazz vocalists. After moving to New York in 1951, she befriended Charlie Parker; married Parker's pianist, Duke Jordan; studied with Lennie Tristano and Charles Mingus; and performed regularly with jazz royalty. Jordan was raised in poverty in Pennsylvania's coal-mining country, and she faced threats and violence as a white woman for working predominantly with black musicians. But her talent and love for the music allowed her to work with the top proponents of bebop and beyond. The 1970s saw Jordan venturing into innovative, adventurous musical forms with the likes of Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, and Bob Moses; in subsequent decades, she put forth 15 more records as a leader. Now—at 95 years young—Jordan continues to appear on major stages. This November, she brings her dazzling energy to Birdland, gracing us for one solitary, magical night.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 17 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum

