See Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Tom Kitt & More at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

10 YEARS OF 54 SINGS! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY - APRIL 25 AT 7:00 PM

For an entire decade Feinstein's/54 Below has been singing! We've sung Dolly. We've sung Cher. We've sung Sondheim. We've sung Schwartz. We've sung musicals. We've sung films. We've sung Broadway. We've sung rock - and everything in between. Tonight we are thrilled to celebrate 10 Years of 54 Sings featuring a cast of Broadway/cabaret favorites recreating indelible moments from a decade of 54 Sings... as Scott Coulter and company present a collection of the greatest songs ever written. When 54 Sings... you'll want to sing along!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of their programming, and an all-star lineup of artists. Expect throwbacks to favorite past 54 performances, as well as new numbers by regular performers.

Featuring Farah Alvin, Klea Blackhurst, Carole J. Bufford, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Aaron David Gleason, Tyce Green, Michael Holland, Larry Lelli, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, Brian Charles Rooney, Lucia Spina, Michael T, and Justin Talkington.

7:00pm: $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm: $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes: I'LL BE SEEING YOU - APRIL 26 AT 7:00 PM

Seth Sikes is one of New York's most critically-acclaimed nightclub singers who has performed multiple sold-out club appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below and in venues around the country. Sikes's tributes to Judy Garland (which won a BroadwayWorld Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences everywhere. When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences he created a series of comedic music videos that went viral and, in the process, won multitudes of new fans. Join Seth for an evening of Broadway show tunes and favorites from the Great American Songbook.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 3 - APRIL 26 AT 9:30 PM

Write Out Loud Volume 3 has arrived! Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® Nominee, Mean Girls), musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess- The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with Sarah Glugatch and Josh Collopy.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. The team proudly presents the 2021 Write Out Loud Contest winners - Chloe Geller, Taylor Fagins, Kat Siciliano, Anna M Johnson, Matthew Peña - as well as selected finalists and a cast of Broadway's finest!

Past winners include: Matt Copley, Ethan Carlson, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Joriah Kwamé, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Mackenzie Szabo

Joining the cast of Volume 3 are Bebe Browning, Jerusha Cavazos, Madison Deadman, Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen), Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin, Between the Lines), Olivia Kaufman (Mean Girls), Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena (Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Desi Oakley (Waitress), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Gabe Violett ("The Voice," Spring Awakening), and Eleri Ward. With more to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORTHSHORE VS WESTERBERG: A BEAUTIFULLY MEAN MISCAST - APRIL 28 AT 6:30 PM

Their beautifully, mean miscast concert will feature songs from your two favorite high schools in a brand new way. While already powerful, in every sense of the word, let's see what happens when the original character's gender, P.O.V., tone, or perspective is changed. Do you have what it takes to face two groups of MEAN?!? Let's see. Grab a seat at the newest popular table, your favorite slurpee, and don't forget your signature color...how else will we know whose side you are on? Love ya!

Featuring Christian Bethea, Ian Coursey, Kasey Lee Dutton, Grace Flavien, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Joe Hornberger, Katriana Koppe, Jackson Miller, Hunter Nichols, Emerese Noel, Ryan Van Nostrand, Dominick Raffaele, Gabriella Sferlazza, Josslyn Shaw, Kayla Stallone, Chavely Torres, and Victoria Vagasy.

$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon make their Feinstein's/54 Below concert debut with selections from The Bubble (formally known as Borders), their explosive new musical about a gay Israeli soldier and a closeted Palestinian man who fall in love during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. This one-night only concert event will feature audience favorites and never-before-heard songs from Borders' sweeping, pop-influenced, Middle Eastern-inflected score, performed by an all-star cast and six-piece band. Based upon the 2006 film The Bubble by Eytan Fox and Gal Uchovsky, directed by Eytan Fox, Borders pulses with energy, urgency, and hope for a more peaceful world.

Featuring Jennifer Apple, Shira Averbuch, Harrison Bryan, Drew Elhamalawy, Sahar Milani, and Omer Shaish.

Music direction by Andy Roninson and produced by Jen Sandler

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER LIVE: ACT II, BROADWAY STARS AND RISING STARS DUET - APRIL 29 AT 7:00 PM

20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is back by popular demand! After two extremely successful virtual concerts and a packed live show, 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is thrilled to be returning to celebrate Broadway again at Feinstein's/54 Below! The concert will commemorate Broadway musicals from 20 years ago (and back!) by pairing young rising stars - ages 20 and under - with Broadway stars from the Broadway or touring company that they're singing from. Join us for an evening that honors fan-favorites like Les Misérables and Funny Girl, with special stories from their Broadway performers. You won't want to miss this exciting encore event!

Featuring Susie Carroll, Amanda LaMotte, Nic Rouleau, and Teal Wicks, with rising stars Daniela Cardarelli, Ella Mae Dixon, Rishi Golani, and Jillian Michelle Smith.

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Jorden Amir.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: THE LAP DANCE KID IN CONCERT - APRIL 29 AT 9:30 PM

Growing up isn't easy, especially when the family business is a strip club. Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to present songs from the brand new musical, The Lap Dance Kid. Based on his true life story, Mike King takes us on a musical journey to 1970's Denver, where little Mikey can't achieve any sense of normalcy under the shadow of his father's notorious club- even his religious coming-of-age ceremony is deemed the "King Bar Titzvah."

Featuring an all-star cast, with music by Adam Blotner (Trump: An American Musical, Edinburgh Fringe), story by Mike King (Comedy Central), and musical direction by Kevin Story (92Y, BMI Workshop).

Featuring Ava Briglia, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Jake Ryan Flynn, Jenny Pinzari, Nic Rouleau, Scott Stangland, and Matt Wolpe.

With ensemble singers Andrea Arvanigian, Francesca Caviglia, and Stephanie Morrow

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LuAnn de Lesseps: COUNTESS CABARET - APRIL 30 AT 7:00 PM

Everyone's favorite Countess is back in Broadway's Living Room! Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, cabaret sensation and star of "The Real Housewives of New York," returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after playing to sold-out crowds with her recent holiday show, A Very Countess Christmas.

Helmed by acclaimed director Richard Jay-Alexander, known for his work with musical legends Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and more, and featuring the legendary Brian Nash as her musical director/arranger, Luann has plenty of surprises - musical and otherwise - up her long satin sleeve. In addition to her original dance floor chart-toppers, including "Money Can't Buy You Class" and "Feelin' Jovani," Luann will share behind-the-scenes details and memories from her 13 years of reality TV that #RHONY fans won't want to miss. Get ready for a stylish and unforgettable night with one of television's most popular personalities!

$130 cover charge. $$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - APRIL 30 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

Featuring Mary Donnelly, John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, and more!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tom Kitt: REFLECTIONS: A SOLO CONCERT - MAY 1 AT 7:00 PM

Tony, Grammy, Emmy & Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt is thrilled to return to Feinstein's/54 Below with his new solo concert, where he'll be at the piano performing original songs from his musicals including Next to Normal, If/Then, and Superhero, along with songs from his new album Reflect. The audience will also get to hear brand new material, including songs from his upcoming musical Almost Famous and some special surprises.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charlotte Crossley & AVA NICOLE FRANCES: MUTUAL ADMIRATION, WITH GUESTS Kate Loprest & Ula Hedwig - MAY 1 AT 9:30 PM

Show Business Diva Extraordinaire Charlotte Crossley (Bette Midler's Clams on the Half Shell, Hairspray) and 17-year old Cabaret Phenom Ava Nicole Frances (Hell On Earth, Songbook Ambassador) pair up for a delightful, inspiring, and often hysterical evening of pure show business razzmatazz in Mutual Admiration. A self-admitted odd couple, but the right couple (think modern, multi-generational Carol & Julie), Charlo and Ava will honor the past, present, and future with a mix of standards, pop, and the most legendary jazz and theater powerhouse duets.

These belters will pay tribute to the music of Bette, Judy, Barbra, Ethel, Christina, and many more theater and pop icons. Joining the fun will be Broadway's Kate Loprest (First Date, Hairspray). The three Hairspray alums promise a rollicking Hairspray medley and reminiscences. And a very special "Harlette" reunion with the fabulous Ula Hedwig (Divine Madness, The Bette Midler Show). Aided by musical director Michael Collum and director Frank Silletti, the friendship, sisterhood, love, and talent of these women will lift all who experience their power!

Featuring Kate Loprest and Ula Hedwig.

The band will feature Jon Berger on drums and Frank Canino on bass.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

