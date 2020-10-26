See Mat and Savanna Shaw in WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW Live Virtual Concert

The virtual concert will play on Saturday, November 28th at 8:00PM EST.

What The World Needs Now: An Evening of Music and Inspiration with Mat and Savanna Shaw, a live virtual concert, will play on Saturday, November 28th at 8:00PM EST. Tickets prices, starting at $35, can be purchased by visiting www.MatAndSavannaMusic.com.

Mat and Savanna's first album "Picture This" was released on October 23rd and debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts and #3 on Amazon.

With almost 40 million views on their YouTube channel, Father-Daughter Duo Mat and Savanna Shaw have taken the internet by storm. What started as a way of sharing hope and joy with friends and family led to people from around the globe being drawn to their music and their message. Kelly Clarkson called them "incredibly gifted" and "Good Morning America" said, "This father-daughter duo's music is bringing hope."

Directed by Broadway's Sierra Boggess (Phantom of The Opera, Disney's The Little Mermaid), What The World Needs Now will have Mat and Savanna perform songs from their most viewed videos, including "The Prayer." They'll also share stories from their journey, sing some Broadway and holiday favorites, and perform the title track "Picture This" from their album.

What The World Needs Now is Mat and Savanna's first live concert and is a production of The Streaming Company.

In the last seven months, Mat and Savanna have shared 30 videos gaining almost 40 million views and over half a million subscribers on Youtube. In Summer 2020, they released singles which charted in both the US and UK. They are on track to release a Christmas EP this holiday season.



"We are so excited, and incredibly humbled, to present our first live concert, virtually, to people all over the world," said Mat and Savanna Shaw. "It means a lot to be able to share our message of hope and encouragement through music, especially during this this pandemic. Never in a million dreams would we have ever thought that our music would have this kind of impact. That's truly been the best part."

"The first time I saw Mat and Savanna, I was so blown away by their talent, blown away by their passion for performing . . . and blown away by the fact that a teenage girl wanted to spend so much time with her dad," said Ken Davenport, founder of The Streaming Company. "I am honored to be able to present their first concert, and thrilled that it will be virtual . . . so more people around the world can experience their infectious optimism."

Ticket Prices for What The World Needs Now: An Evening of Music and Inspiration With Mat and Savanna Shaw are as follows:

Livestream: $35 (includes 1 ticket per device)

Dance and sing along as you watch Mat and Savanna live in concert. Be in the room where it happens with this rock star duo as they take this next big step in their music careers.

VIP Ticket Tier 1: $55 (includes 1 ticket, a concert t-shirt & invite to join soundcheck virtually)

Enjoy the virtual concert AND receive exclusive Mat and Savanna Shaw merchandise only available from their first concert and be one of the few who step inside their soundcheck on November 28th. Limited availability.

VIP Ticket Tier 2: $100 (includes 1 ticket, a concert shirt, soundcheck, AND meet & greet with Mat & Savanna after the show)

Enjoy the virtual concert, receive exclusive merchandise, get a sneak peek at their soundcheck on November 28th, AND celebrate the success of their first concert with Mat and Savanna Shaw backstage post-show! Limited availability.

