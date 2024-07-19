See Laura and Linda Benanti & More Next Week at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

54 SINGS THE RINK, FEAT. KAREN ZIEMBA & MORE! – JULY 22 AT 7PM

Charles Kirsch, the 16-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, will host and produce this evening celebrating the underappreciated 1984 musical The Rink. The show tells the story of Anna, originally played by Chita Rivera, who is attempting to sell the decaying roller rink she owns, when her daughter Angel, portrayed by Liza Minnelli, returns home and throws a wrench in things. The score was penned by John Kander and Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret) with a book by legendary playwright Terrence McNally.

The concert will feature Broadway and cabaret stars performing songs from the score, as well as original cast and creative team members sharing their memories of the Broadway production.

The concert will also celebrate the memory of beloved Broadway star Chita Rivera, who recently passed away at the age of 91. Her performance in this musical is among her most indelible, and her songs from the show, including “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer” and “Don’t Ah Ma Me,” will be brought back to thrilling life by this all-star cast.

Michael Lavine will serve as musical director for this evening celebrating one of Broadway’s hidden treasures. No theater fan should miss it!

Featuring John Bolton, Tony® Honoree Ben Davis, Sara Gettelfinger, Ilene Graff, Tony Award® nominee Mark Jacoby, Mel Johnson, Jr., Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Bianca Marroquín, Karen Mason, Caroline O’Connor, Stephanie Pope, Jenna Lea Rosen, Jenny Lee Stern, Tony Award® nominee Mary Testa, and Tony Award® winner Karen Ziemba, plus a special video message from Tony Award® winner Jason Alexander.



Male ensemble Quinn Corcoran, Danny Gardner, Bruce Landry, and Andrew Leggieri.

With an introduction by Tony Award® nominee Scott Ellis (Doubt).

TICKETS FOR THIS SHOW ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. PLEASE CALL (646) 476-3551 TO INQUIRE ABOUT OUR WAITLIST.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LET’S BE BAD: CELEBRATING BROADWAY VILLAINS, HOSTED BY BWAYSHO – JULY 22 AT 9:30PM

Let’s Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains brings you a night of spine-chilling and spellbinding performances of some of Broadway’s most iconic villain songs! From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won’t want to miss!

Produced and directed by Rissa Lavilla and Kaitlin Rowan.

Co-directed by Matthew Cullen.

Hosted by BwaySHO.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Joined by Lexi Bodick on bass, Alex Petti on guitar, and Emmanuel Solano on drums.

Featuring Red Concepción (he/them), Nesziah Dennis (they/them), Eleanna Fin (she/her/hers), Ellis Gage (any pronouns), Evynne Hollens (she/her), Carla Mongado (she/her), Olivia Oguma (she/her), Jana Prentiss (she/her), Adriana Ripley (she/her/hers), Angelo Soriano (he/him), Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), Sydney Williams (she/her), and Cat Woods (she/her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAURA AND LINDA BENANTI: MOTHERS KNOW BEST – JULY 23 & 24 AT 7PM

Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marion in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars. Linda is thrilled to be out of retirement and performing across the country with her daughter!

TICKETS FOR THIS SHOW ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. PLEASE CALL (646) 476-3551 TO INQUIRE ABOUT OUR WAITLIST.

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees) - $100.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS VULFPECK – JULY 23 AT 9:30PM

Vulfpeck will not appear at this performance.

“It Gets Funkier” at 54 Below for an evening celebrating the songs of Vulfpeck. No need to “Wait For The Moment” as tonight, it’s here! Wait and see what surprises we have in our “Back Pocket” and join us on our quest to “Dean Town.”

Since being founded in 2011, Vulfpeck has become one of the first bands to sell out Madison Square Garden without a manager or backing label. Come enjoy some of the best voices of theatre today breathing new energy into funky Vulfpeck favorites!

Produced by Spencer Sher.

Featuring Delaney Brown, Jessica Hakim, André Jordan, Ximone Rose, Sean Steele, Becca Suskauer, and Stella Wunder.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ANIMATION – JULY 25 AT 7PM

54 Below’s about to get animated! Thomas Sanders, Joshua Turchin, and their ensemble of Broadway performers are thrilled to bring their celebration of the best of musical animation to 54 Below! 54 Sings Animation honors your favorite musical animated television shows from “Steven Universe” to “Hazbin Hotel” and beyond! This is one unforgettable evening you won’t want to miss, so grab your tickets and tune in!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Audrey Bennett, Swayam Bhatia, Maya Jade Frank, Ellis Gage, Caroline Huerta, Alyssa Jaffe, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Ariel Neydavoud, Thomas Sanders, and Terrence Williams Jr.

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, AJ Kostromina on drums, and Neal Rosenthal on guitar.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE MUSIC OF NASHVILLE, FEAT. RYAN MCCARTAN & MORE! – JULY 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Sings The Music of Nashville, an evening that encapsulates the spirit and storytelling of Music City and its impact on the entertainment industry and Broadway! Featuring timeless hits from artists like Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, and Taylor Swift to contemporary country and folk tunes featured in ABC’s show “Nashville” and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, our performers will take you on a musical journey that honors the rich legacy of Nashville through a night of heartfelt tributes. Starring an unforgettable cast inspired by the roots of country music, producers and performers Grace Chermak and Anna Rae Haller are thrilled to bring this passion project to 54 Below!

Featuring PJ Adzima, Grace Chermak, Zakary Clausell-Santos, Sammy Daoud, Lauren Garriott, Anna Rae Haller, Ryan McCartan, Charlie Tassone, Roni Shelley Perez, Dan Piering, J’Kobe Wallace, and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND – JULY 26 & 27 AT 7PM

The performance on July 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jeff Harnar presents his critically acclaimed show Sammy Cahn All The Way, with music director Alex Rybeck and director Barry Kleinbort.

The show shines a special spotlight on Cahn’s lyrics for Sinatra, Hollywood, and World War II. Featured songs include “All The Way,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “My Kind of Town (Chicago Is),” “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” “Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night of the Week),” and “Time After Time.” Sammy Cahn was a lyricist with more Academy Award nominations than any other songwriter: 26! He won 4 Oscars, an Emmy, wrote a string of hits for Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Dean Martin, wrote “High Button Shoes,” “Skyscraper” and “Walking Happy” for Broadway, and during World War II wrote a catalog of songs that captured the emotional climate of the nation.

Featuring Eric Comstock on Jul 26 only, Clint Holmes on Jul 27 only, Sally Mayes on Jul 26 only, MOIPEI on Jul 26 & 27, and Nicole Zuraitis on Jul 27 only.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – JULY 26 AT 9:30PM

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget! Hosted by Emily Garven and Zach Kelley.

Featuring Joshua Vincent Bernard, Giovani Cadet, Yael Chanukov, Cara Rose DiPietro, Morgan Doherty, Haile Ferrier, Dalita Getzoyan, Christopher Hudson, Amelio Kirshon, Logan Marks, Grace McLaughlin, Sophie Miller, Douglas Morgan, Moana Poyer, Alexa Renée, and Alyssa Wray.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOMS’ NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES – JULY 27 AT 9:30PM

Mamas do so much for their kids and the ones they love – but they need a little time for themselves, too! Introducing Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Featuring Lani Corson, Laura D’Andre, Alex Ferrara, Loni Ackerman Kennedy, Maria E. Lane, Maggie McDowell, Grace Morgan, Jennafer Newberry, Paul Rosevear, Raye Spielberg, DeAnne Stewart, and Angela Travino.

Stay tuned for future updates on our star-studded cast. Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JULY 28 AT 7PM

The performance on Jul 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Featuring special guests Eric Michael Gillett, Leah Horowitz, Ramona Mallory, Orville Mendoza, and Lucia Spina.

Also featuring Jacob Hoffman, Rob Maitner, and Aaron Ramey.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS AJR, FEAT. GABBI MACK & MORE! – JULY 28 AT 9:30PM

AJR will not appear at this performance

“The Entertainment’s Here!” Can’t make their concert? Just want to jam to more AJR hits? Let’s go out with a “Bang” at 54 Below with music by the American indie pop trio AJR. Have you had “100 Bad Days?” Well, you’re about to feel “Way Less Sad.” Come listen to some of their hottest hits including “Weak,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Karma,” plus new songs from The Maybe Man album. Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri, with music direction by Brandon Jackson.

Featuring Livia Barrell, Max Bartos, Julie Biancheri, Allison Calabrese, Gabriella Carucci, Daniel Echevarria, Gabbi Mack, David Medina, Armani Moon, and Morgan Paige.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND July 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED July 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

