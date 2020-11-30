Season 2 Of Internet Sensation ADVENT CAROLNDAR Begins Tomorrow

Advent Carolndar, the absurd musical comedy advent calendar created by Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner, is back for a rousing second season beginning tomorrow, December 1, 2020. Filming of all 25 songs took place in just one day, with some written in advance, and others made up on the spot. Following the success of last year's inaugural season, viewers can punch in the digital doors of @adventcarolndar on all social media platforms for the first 25 days of December and receive a daily musical surprise inside.

"The unabashed joy of singing holiday songs out loud with friends just sparks a little bit of magic in our souls," said Mattison and Waggoner. "Advent Carolndar came to fruition after a holiday party in 2018 that began with us making up fake carols and getting our friends to singalong, and ended with us in the kitchen at 5am having a heart to heart with our friend, the late Nick Cordero, who wouldn't stop insisting that we've 'gotta turn this into something, people need to hear these!!' So last year we enlisted the brilliant Nathan Chang at Halleloo Productions, and filmed 25 absurd new songs in one day. This year, we were excited to (safely) do so again, to spread that same holiday cheer in Nick's honor, and in honor of everyone who could use a little more laughter this holiday season."

Season One included such beloved holiday hits as "Why is Sausage Not a Christmas Food?", "O, Religious Christmas Song", and "A Very Sondheim Christmas." Season Two promises new holiday classics like "Vaccine For Christmas" and "Martha Has Not Been Socially Distant". Exclusive Season 1 merchandise is now available on a brand new online store, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.



