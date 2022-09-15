Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 To Launch Debut Album

A beautiful evening of nostalgia, romance, and old Hollywood charm is what Murtagh brings to the stage, with a program highlighting some of his favorite songs.

Sep. 15, 2022  

The Golden Tenor of Hollywood rings out in New York City once again! MAC and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Sean Patrick Murtagh returns to The Green Room 42 to celebrate the release of his debut album, The Mario 101!

A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook, Friday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. A beautiful evening of nostalgia, romance, and old Hollywood charm is what Murtagh brings to the stage, with a program highlighting some of his favorite songs from the legendary tenor's iconic songbook. Featuring a wide variety of music, with everything from Broadway to opera to Neapolitan classics and so much more, both the concert and the album are sure to capture your heart and sweep you off your feet. Yasuhiko Fukuoka serves as music director.

"The splendor of Sean Patrick Murtagh cannot be denied. With his kind, open face and his rich open sound, I just wanna curl up in his lap and have him sing to me all day." - Susie Mosher, host of The Line Up at Birdland Theater

Sean Patrick Murtagh made his cabaret debut in 2019 with his show, Mario! A Salute to the Great Lanza, and took the New York City night life scene by storm. Garnering much attention along with glowing reviews, Sean Patrick went on to win the 2020 MAC Award for Best Debut. Although the pandemic put a pause on the momentum and opportunities he had created for himself, it could not dampen his enthusiasm or determination. Sean Patrick spent the remainder of 2020 creating a total of 14 virtual cabarets, each with a new theme, set list, and even a cocktail tutorial. 2021 marked the centennial of his personal hero and Hollywood icon, Mario Lanza. To celebrate, Sean Patrick announced he would be presenting a new virtual concert series, The Mario 100!, presenting 100 songs from the Mario Lanza Songbook over 12 concerts. As stages opened back up and audiences returned to cheer, Sean Patrick found himself singing everywhere from the West Bank Café on 42nd Street to Martuni's in San Francisco, and even made his Lincoln Center debut with a new solo show, Summer Sunday Soirée. His dedication and determination to keep making music, telling stories, and bringing people together led to two 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards for Best Vocalist and Best Special Event, Solo as well as the 2022 MAC Award for Best Male Vocalist.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica. His credits include TV, film, theater, industrial videos, and concert pieces. They have been played in North America, Central America, Europe and Asia. He has performed at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Steinway Hall, Berklee Performance Center, Festival de Cannes, and many other venues. Notably Yvonne Ng's film 'Cloud-Kumo', for which Fukuoka wrote original music, won the 2016 Student Academy Award.

Photo Credit: Gene Reed


