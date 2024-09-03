Salty Nuts Will Perform at Caveat This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Salty Nuts, a comedy group featuring Candy Dato, Brooke Jacoby, Tracy Keith, Darius Lack and Jared Pettit, will perform at Caveat NYC on September 28 at 1:30 PM.

Comedy is dead! Let's mourn it in the only way we know how, by roasting it. Join us, The Salty Nuts and Chubrub, as we pay tribute to Comedy's memory in these dark, dreary and dreadful times. Cry tears of laughter as The Salty Nuts and the Chubrub put the fun back in funeral. What...? Too soon? Chub Rub, also known as thigh chafe, is a type of inner thigh irritation that can cause discomfort, rashes, and sometimes painful blisters. Chub Rub is commonly found in (available for) birthday parties, bat mitzvahs, and weddings.

About The Salty Nuts: We're a diverse sketch team that hails from the Big Apple who found each other as we crawled through glowing, radioactive ooze on the bottom of the sewers. Through this ooze, we grew our comedy craft and began to see the world through a very salty and nutty lens. We use our unique perspective to interpret relationships, love, death, sadness, joy, the insane and even more insane. Why? So you don't have to. We've performed our comedy throughout all the boroughs of New York City. The city couldn't contain us. So we decided to spread our wings to perform throughout the United States. We plan on continuing to grow our craft and audience in a way that a cult would grow but without the Kool-Aid. We look forward to making you laugh or ask questions, like why am I at a sketch comedy show? What life choices did I make to get here? We. Are. The Salty Nuts.

Candy Dato, a New York City based actor, began studying acting after a (long) rewarding career as a nurse, therapist and professor. Teaching college in Brooklyn prepared her for comedy (tough crowd - you know who you are!). She recently found a phrase that defines her - elderly child. If it fits you, use it!

Brooke Jacoby grew up believing the only thing she was good at was singing. Then she grew up, snapped out of that delusion and saw how much more she has to offer in this chaotic world. Since then she has done extra work, created and starred in her own short film ("He Said What Now?"), acted in a few sketch shows, which led to her sending that first text to Jared, bringing life to the sketch comedy group we all know and love, The Salty Nuts.

Tracy Keith is a Trinidadian American actress based in New York. She is an alumni of The Barrow Group and Deena Levy Theatre Studio.

Darius Lack is a New York based actor hailing from the Bay Area, California. A graduate of UC Irvine, Darius enjoys making people laugh, and is thankful to all the suckers who made the decision to allow him on a stage.

Jared Pettit is an award-winning Screenwriter and Actor who hails from Cincinnati, OH, the birthplace of putting chili on your spaghetti. He graduated with a Master's degree from DePaul University in Screenwriting. As Jared was studying for his MFA, he also graduated from The Second City Training Center - Chicago and i.O. Chicago. Jared's feature screenplays and short films have been selected in numerous film and screenplay competitions. He enjoys long walks on the beach like any other red blooded American guy on a dating app.

Tickets are $12-$20. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street in Manhattan.

Tickets are available at: https://www.caveat.nyc/events/death-by-a-thousand-nuts-featuring-chubrub-9-28-2024

