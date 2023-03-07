Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Salisha Thomas Will Appear in JUST MARRIED at 54 Below

The performance is on Monday, April 24th at 9:30pm.

Mar. 07, 2023  
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Salisha Thomas in "Just Married" on Monday, April 24th at 9:30pm. Come out and enjoy a wild night of comedy, Broadway, and love songs. Salisha Thomas makes her 54 Below solo debut in "Just Married: A Cabaret about Love, Marriage, and Sex" and takes you on the journey from dating across the country to finally meeting the love of her life on zoom. With bops from India Arie to Beyonce, from The Wiz to Jekyll and Hyde, it will be a night full of laughter, love, and gratitude. Musical direction by Matt Deitchman.

Salisha Thomas in "Just Married" at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30pm. Tickets range from $35-75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A former Miss California and former princess and vocalist for Disney, Salisha Thomas is a commercial and voiceover artist who was in the 1st National Tour as well as the Broadway company of Beautiful the Carole King Musical. She's the host of two podcasts on The Broadway Podcast Network: The Salisha Show and Black Hair in the Big Leagues where she has interviewed BIPOC artists from every major Broadway show including Hamilton, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon and many more. And she is embarking on producing her first Theater production called Truth: a biofictional choreopoem with fellow producer Josie Bray. For more information, go to www.salishathomas.com. IG @salishathomas




