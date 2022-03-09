SWIPE RIGHT One Night Only With Nick Hardcastle At The Green Room 42

He's definitely not the Tinder Swindler, but Stage & Screen Entertainer Nick Hardcastle, returns to New York for a one man show that asks you to be open to two things - swiping right and George Michael music.

Funny, charismatic and notoriously single Aussie-American performer, Nick Hardcastle, is back in the city of New York and surprise, surprise - he is still single.

Not only is he looking for love in New York in 2022 after a long winter but he has written a one-man cabaret show about some misadventures of the heart that is guaranteed to make you shiver, quiver, sing, dance, swipe right and laugh out loud.

"I'm Your Man" is an intimate, immersive, and super funny collection of love centric stories all set to the music of George Michael. The first adaptations of this show debuted to sell-out audiences across Sydney and Los Angeles in 2021.

"Throughout the pandemic, I thought - we are all going to need a good laugh very soon, so I literally turned all the chaos, all the swipes and ALL the stories into a one man show - and the incredible music of George Michael just uplifts the whole experience" remarked Nick.

Hardcastle, who has resided in the US since 2012 was the original co-founder of the Australian Theatre Company(ATC) that had a mission to create a meaningful cultural exchange between Australia and the Unites States through theatre. ATC presented Australian theatrical works, developed new works annually and stewarded an International Ambassador's Scholarship with the Australian Theatre for Young People, led by Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne.

His most recent body of work was the intimate and wildly clever LA stage production titled Orry. The production, which was directed by the renowned Wayne Harrison, was adapted from the memoir Women I've Undressed by legendary Hollywood Costume Designer Orry-Kelly, who possessed a mind-blowing story-arc of celebrity secrets from the 50's and 60's.

Prior to that, Nick is best known for his role, playing Felicia in the World Premiere cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desertthe Musical, and his acting roles on Home and Away [SEVEN], The Beautiful People [BBC] and Pure Genius [CBS].

I'm Your Man shows at The Green Room 42, YOTEL, New York on Wednesday March 30 at 9:30pm. Tickets start from $15 and include a $10 drink card for the cabaret room or the rooftop social bar. Tickets can be purchased online at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

Romantic date requests can also be arranged by sliding into Nick's DM's here but be warned, in doing so, you may become the subject of a one man show at a future date.

Hardcastle is accompanied by Musical Director, Garrett Taylor - who has been a staple on the music team at Wicked on Broadway for the last decade, and Lou Garrett on guitar; who has toured nationally with The Book of Mormon.