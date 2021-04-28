SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD Ends Online Run May 2nd

Well kids, all good things come to an end, isn't that what they say? It's time to say goodbye to our friend, the incredible John McDaniel, who embarked on a virtual adventure one year ago when he debuted his first-ever virtual show SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD. From that very first episode on Facebook live, this award-winning genius (yes, I used the G-word, and don't think I didn't mean it) has been making great use of his piano, his camera, his talent, and his delightful persona to reach out to fans and friends who could reach out reciprocally, thanks to comments and messages, both in real-time and after the fact. John's online show started out as a weekly weekend musical meet-n-greet, and when autumn came it segued into a monthly meeting. It was great fun, as the song says, but the time has come for John to shut it down.

The world is returning to normal (ish) and doors of opportunities are opening up for artists. It's time for the teachers to teach in person, for singers to sing directly to their fans, and for entertainment to exist outside of a vacuum. Virtual shows are tapering off as artists return to the stage where they thrive and come alive (and get paid the salaries they have been missing for the last year, heaven bless them all). So let's all send John McD off with all the love in our hearts by tuning in one last time and enjoying every smile, every wink, and every marvelous musical note.

The final episode of SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD will happen live, in real-time on May 2nd at 3 pm EDT on John's Facebook music page HERE.

Thanks for a great time, John, for putting yourself and your artistry out there, for keeping us happy and optimistic during the quarantine, and for being a leader in the community. Enjoy getting back onto the live stage and stay as wonderful as you've always been!

Visit the John McDaniel Website HERE and YouTube Channel HERE.