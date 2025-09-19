SUMMONING SONDHEIM, A MUSICAL COMEDY SÉANCE Will Play 54 Below in October

Click Here for More on 54 Below

The hit Edinburgh Fringe show Summoning Sondheim will make its New York debut at 54 Below on October 23, 2025. Created by Grace O’Keefe and Jordana Belaiche, the musical comedy séance blends original songs, Sondheim parodies, and theatrical mischief, with Rebecca Kent joining the cast for this one-night-only performance. Tickets are available now.

The production stars Grace O’Keefe, co-creator of the five-star, two-time Edinburgh Fringe sell-out Bad Teacher and winner of Best Newcomer at the 2024 Musical Comedy Awards, alongside Rebecca Kent, a Yale School of Drama alum. Written by Jordana Belaiche with original music and lyrics by O’Keefe, the piece was directed and developed by Bel Parker. After successful runs at Edinburgh Fringe, Seven Dials Playhouse, The Glitch, and The Phoenix Arts Club in London, Summoning Sondheim arrives in New York following fourteen four- and five-star reviews.

Each performance of Summoning Sondheim highlights a new womxn musical theatre creative, with previous guests including Rebecca Simmonds (book and lyrics for In Clay), Caroline Humphris (musical director for Sunday in the Park with George and A Little Night Music in the West End and on Broadway), and multi-Olivier Award winners Janie Dee and Joanna Riding (Sondheim’s Old Friends, Follies at The National Theatre).

Ticketing Information

Summoning Sondheim will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 23 at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges range from $35–$46 with premium seats priced at $73.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance after 4:00 p.m. are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

About the Artists

Grace O’Keefe is an award-winning writer and performer from Baltimore, Maryland. A graduate of Tulane University and Royal Holloway, she co-wrote and stars in Summoning Sondheim and co-created the Edinburgh Fringe hit Bad Teacher. Her double act, The Queens of Cups, earned Best Newcomer at the 2024 Musical Comedy Awards.

Rebecca Kent is an actor and writer whose first play, Fish & Chips with Edith, debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe. A Yale School of Drama graduate, she was a runner-up for the London-based Painkiller Play Prize and is currently preparing her new play Anna & Sofiya. She will also star in A Cardboard Piano at Renaissance Theaterworks in January.

Jordana Belaiche is a British-Algerian writer and performer trained as a dramaturg at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Their stage work has been performed at venues including the Pleasance, the Almeida, and the Golden Goose. Performing credits include Abigail’s Adventures in Boston, Blue Eyed Hag, Common as Muck, and Wnkers*. West End credits include Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.