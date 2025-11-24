SONGS FOR A SNOW DAY to be Presented at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present "Songs for a Snow Day," a cozy, campy and chaotic cabaret about what exactly happens when you're snowed in. Featuring the music of Michael Bublé, Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles and more, "Songs for a Snow Day" might just be the perfect winter night out (or rather, night in). So grab your hot cocoa, put on your favorite Christmas sweater and have a seat by the fire, because the weather outside is frightful!

The cast includes Brady Allen, Cat Barker, Gabby Boera, Sean Correa, Abigail Johnson, Joey Jubayr, Yolee Louis, Taylor Neilson, El Weintraub and Stoli Wolfgang. The band features Mitch Lee on Drums and Ethan Farmer on Guitar. Directed by Olivia Sartori with music direction by Joshua Eiger. Produced by Olivia Sartori in collaboration with Ash Marie Alina at Blank Canvas Collective.

Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. The performance will also be available to livestream.