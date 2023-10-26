SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42

“Haus of Haunts” will be performed on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42.
POPULAR
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the iconic traveling “Haus of Haunts” is bringing its menagerie of monsters to New York City for Halloween on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM. Everyone’s favorite cabal of creatures, including Sis thee Hauntress, best known for their acclaimed portrayal of “Ado Annie” on the recent national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, will bring classic entertainment and spooky surprises. The performance will benefit The Next Generation Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to distributing resources to Black and Brown Trans folks in need. The show will feature performances by Kiaya Scott, Zachary A. Myers, Jayae Riley Jr, Mel Golliday, Marot Grom, Jeffrey Cornelius, Cal Mitchell, Tyler R. Lewis, Marlowe Baker, Tayler Harris, Haile Ferrier, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Mars Storm Rucker, Caco, Joanne Octave, Ashley Calderon, Celia Rose Gooding, and Sis Thee Doll, with a special performance by S1R3N.
Sis is an artist, activist, and sister to the people and who led the historic Trans March on Broadway. They recently starred in the national tour of Oklahoma!. Being from Houston, Texas Sis has always dreamt big. With a mission in life of franchising the disenfranchised, she loves changing the narrative. To learn more about Sis you can follow her on Instagram and Twitter @ucancallmesis and check out her organization The Next Generation Project.
The Next Generation Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to distributing resources to Black and Brown Trans folks in need. Through donations and crowdfunding campaigns, we raise money to provide Trans people with the access to self-care and mental health services to nourish their body, mind, and spirit. We believe by helping alleviate financial burdens today, we can assist in shaping a future where the next generation of Trans folk will have leaders and elders to guide them.
“Haus of Haunts” will be performed on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You